Kneecap posted a message of congratulations to Gerry Adams on social media, with this photograph of them together.

Controversial Belfast rap trio Kneecap have offered their congratulations to Gerry Adams after he won a libel victory over the BBC.

In a tweet on the social media platform today after the legal verdict, they tweeted: "Comhghairdeachas [congratulations] Gerry....any tips for Mo Chara?".

The message was accompanied with a photo of the band and Mr Adams posing for the camera, smiling and with their arms around each other.

The tweet appears to ask the former Sinn Fein leader for legal advice in relation to a terror related charge one of the band is facing in court in London.