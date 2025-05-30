Gerry Adams: Kneecap band congratulates ex-Sinn Fein leader after libel victory over BBC
In a tweet on the social media platform today after the legal verdict, they tweeted: "Comhghairdeachas [congratulations] Gerry....any tips for Mo Chara?".
The message was accompanied with a photo of the band and Mr Adams posing for the camera, smiling and with their arms around each other.
The tweet appears to ask the former Sinn Fein leader for legal advice in relation to a terror related charge one of the band is facing in court in London.
Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged under the name Liam O’Hanna over the displaying of a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, on November 21 last year. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.