​SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole has marked Gerry Adams' libel victory over the BBC by expressing solidarity with the thousands of people murdered during the Troubles.

Taking to social media platform X after the outcome of the trial was announced, Mr O'Toole said: "Like anyone, Gerry Adams is entitled to petition a court and a jury has given its verdict. The BBC will have questions to consider.

"But today I'm thinking of the thousands of victims of the IRA, loyalists and the state who will never get a single day in court, let alone justice". His comments were viewed by over 13,000 people and attracted 129 likes.

They also prompted some debate, with 64 comments.

Some people offered support for Mr Adams and suggested they could not understand why the MLA would think of Troubles victims on this date.