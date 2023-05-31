The former Sinn Fein president made the remarks in an address at Queen’s University Belfast on Wednesday evening (the contents of which were shared with the press in advance).

The gathering was part of a rolling programme of events being stages across the island under the banner “Ireland’s Future”.

Mr Adams said that the Irish government should establish a Citizen’s Assembly, “and that it should agree with the British government a firm date for the unity referendum provided for by the Good Friday Agreement”.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams during an interview at Sinn Fein headquarters in Belfast ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

A Citizens’ Assembly is, in effect, like a kind of giant state-appointed focus group, which exists to look into political issues like abortion and then report back to the Irish parliament.

“I am not suggesting that this should take place immediately,” said Mr Adams.

"But the Irish Government should seek a date now which allows for inclusive preparation to begin. And that preparatory work should start now.”

Mr Adams also addressed the place of unionists in his vision of a “new Ireland”, saying: “The recent local government election demonstrates that huge change is happening as we speak, and more change is on its way.

"It is important that unionists are involved in shaping this.

"Let it be very clear: unionists have a place of right in the new Ireland. And we want them to be part of what we collectively create.

“The unionist population and its political representatives working with the rest of us on this island is the surest guarantee that their cultural identity – British and unionist – will prosper and be protected in a new and independent Ireland.

"The safeguards that are in the Good Friday Agreement with respect to identity, cultural and language rights will continue in a new Ireland.”

He ended by saying: “The Irish people have the right to self-determination.