News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Gerry Adams says unionists should 'work with us' if they want to guarantee their British identity prospers in a re-unified Ireland

Gerry Adams has said that if unionists want to guarantee their British identity is protected after Irish re-unification, the best way to do that is by “working with the rest of us”.
By Adam Kula
Published 31st May 2023, 17:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 18:13 BST

The former Sinn Fein president made the remarks in an address at Queen’s University Belfast on Wednesday evening (the contents of which were shared with the press in advance).

The gathering was part of a rolling programme of events being stages across the island under the banner “Ireland’s Future”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Adams said that the Irish government should establish a Citizen’s Assembly, “and that it should agree with the British government a firm date for the unity referendum provided for by the Good Friday Agreement”.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams during an interview at Sinn Fein headquarters in Belfast ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday AgreementFormer Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams during an interview at Sinn Fein headquarters in Belfast ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams during an interview at Sinn Fein headquarters in Belfast ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
Most Popular

A Citizens’ Assembly is, in effect, like a kind of giant state-appointed focus group, which exists to look into political issues like abortion and then report back to the Irish parliament.

“I am not suggesting that this should take place immediately,” said Mr Adams.

"But the Irish Government should seek a date now which allows for inclusive preparation to begin. And that preparatory work should start now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Adams also addressed the place of unionists in his vision of a “new Ireland”, saying: “The recent local government election demonstrates that huge change is happening as we speak, and more change is on its way.

"It is important that unionists are involved in shaping this.

"Let it be very clear: unionists have a place of right in the new Ireland. And we want them to be part of what we collectively create.

“The unionist population and its political representatives working with the rest of us on this island is the surest guarantee that their cultural identity – British and unionist – will prosper and be protected in a new and independent Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The safeguards that are in the Good Friday Agreement with respect to identity, cultural and language rights will continue in a new Ireland.”

He ended by saying: “The Irish people have the right to self-determination.

"We have the right to determine our own future, without outside interference, peacefully and democratically.”

Ireland’s Future figure declared all DUP voters ‘c***s’ and said party ‘spreads hatred against women and non-white people’

Related topics:IrelandSinn FeinDUP