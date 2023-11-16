​Northern Ireland legend Gerry Armstrong believes the Casement Park project could yet bring communities together, but said it is regrettable that a new football training facility is not included in the Euro 2028 hosting plan.

Former Northern Ireland and Spurs striker Gerry Armstrong. Photo: Ben Lowry

​"I don’t think the opportunity is missed yet,” he said.

"I think we still have a long way to go. There are a lot of people who are going to benefit from it.

"Obviously the GAA is going to benefit more than anybody, but I would like to see, as part of the structure, a development centre where the young players of Northern Ireland can develop their skills. The Irish FA have been talking about this for years and it’s something we should embrace,” the former striker told BBC Radio Ulster.

Alliance sports spokesperson David Honeyford has praised the IFA for reaching out to Northern Ireland fans on their concerns.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: “The supporters have raised a number of issues… these are clearly strongly-held views and it’s only right that the IFA should respond to them.

“Mr Nelson has explained in some detail why the expansion of Windsor Park is not a viable alternative to Casement, and again this is a point I have echoed in the discussion around this issue.

"The Euros represent a magnificent opportunity to encourage community cohesion and drive forward economic development”.

When Uefa announced that the bid from the UK and Ireland to host the tournament had been accepted, TUV councillor Ron McDowell said that while Euro 2028 presented opportunities, “the decision to fund the redevelopment of Casement with a blank cheque from the taxpayer is wrong”.