TUV leader Jim Allister has called on the National Crime Agency (NCA) to pursue Gerry Kelly MLA for proceeds from memoirs which gave an account of his time in the IRA.

Gerry Kelly should lose his place on the Policing Board, said Jim Allister

The King’s Council barrister made the comments after Mr Kelly's libel case against journalist Malachi O'Doherty was dismissed at the High Court in Belfast on Monday.

Mr Kelly was seeking damages after Mr O'Doherty gave two radio interviews in which he stated that the former IRA member had fatally shot prison officer John Adams during the Maze escape in 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kelly has denied shooting him and was found not guilty during a trial in 1987.

Gerry Kelly at a signing for copies of his book 'The Escape'. Pic:Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The North Belfast MLA argued that the comments seriously damaged his reputation and his standing as an elected representative had been “called into disrepute”.

However, the case was thrown out for being “scandalous, frivolous and vexatious”.

Mr Kelly has published two memoirs relating to his time in the IRA and Mr Allister believes that he should be held to “financial account” for seeking to “benefit from criminal exploits”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said in a statement: “Following the very clear High Court judgment today in Gerard Kelly-v-Malachi O’Doherty, in which Kelly’s libel action was struck out, I am calling on the Director General of the National Crime Agency to initiate recovery proceedings against Kelly arising from income generated by his memoir publications, ‘The Escape’ and ‘Playing My Part’.

“Not only did today’s judgment excoriate Gerry Kelly and his non reputation, but it underlined the availability of recovery of such exploitative proceeds.

“It is right, under the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 (Part 7), that those who seek to benefit from their criminal exploits should be held to financial account.”

The TUV leader also remarked that Mr Kelly should lose his status as a member of the Policing Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I might add it was refreshing to read a judicial finding (para 87) that Kelly, the Old Bailey bomber, has ‘lost his moral compass as he places little value on human life because he is prepared to take risk with their lives as collateral damage’,” he added.