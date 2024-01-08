Gerry Kelly libel defeat: National Crime Agency should seize money generated from his IRA memoirs, says TUV leader Jim Allister
The King’s Council barrister made the comments after Mr Kelly's libel case against journalist Malachi O'Doherty was dismissed at the High Court in Belfast on Monday.
Mr Kelly was seeking damages after Mr O'Doherty gave two radio interviews in which he stated that the former IRA member had fatally shot prison officer John Adams during the Maze escape in 1983.
Mr Kelly has denied shooting him and was found not guilty during a trial in 1987.
The North Belfast MLA argued that the comments seriously damaged his reputation and his standing as an elected representative had been “called into disrepute”.
However, the case was thrown out for being “scandalous, frivolous and vexatious”.
Mr Kelly has published two memoirs relating to his time in the IRA and Mr Allister believes that he should be held to “financial account” for seeking to “benefit from criminal exploits”.
He said in a statement: “Following the very clear High Court judgment today in Gerard Kelly-v-Malachi O’Doherty, in which Kelly’s libel action was struck out, I am calling on the Director General of the National Crime Agency to initiate recovery proceedings against Kelly arising from income generated by his memoir publications, ‘The Escape’ and ‘Playing My Part’.
“Not only did today’s judgment excoriate Gerry Kelly and his non reputation, but it underlined the availability of recovery of such exploitative proceeds.
“It is right, under the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 (Part 7), that those who seek to benefit from their criminal exploits should be held to financial account.”
The TUV leader also remarked that Mr Kelly should lose his status as a member of the Policing Board.
“I might add it was refreshing to read a judicial finding (para 87) that Kelly, the Old Bailey bomber, has ‘lost his moral compass as he places little value on human life because he is prepared to take risk with their lives as collateral damage’,” he added.
“With this damning judicial verdict Kelly should be removed forthwith from the Policing Board.”