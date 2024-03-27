'Get over yourselves' message from Northern Ireland to the Hampden Park boo boys

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill during the pre-match national anthems at Hampden Park. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Ulster Unionist Robbie Butler and TUV councillor Ron McDowell have expressed dismay at both the Hampden Park jeering, and the attempts to detract from an impressive Northern Ireland performance.

Liverpool’s Conor Bradley scored what proved to be the winning goal in the first half – and there was more booing during the game as the Tartan Army turned on their team in frustration.

There was a similar reaction to God Save the King when England played Scotland at Hampden in September last year.

Lagan Valley MLA Mr Butler responded to those who rejoiced in the jeering, while ignoring the achievements of a promising batch of young Northern Ireland players.

In a social media post, he said: ”Some regular commentators on Northern Ireland X glorying the Scot supporters booing GSTK at Hampden last night and commenting on who from the Northern Ireland team sang the anthem or not.

“Yet they can’t congratulate a fantastic young team on a brilliant result. Need to get over yourselves lads.”

One of those cheering on Northern Ireland in the stadium was Belfast councillor Ron McDowell.

Conor Bradley celebrates scoring against Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

"Respect costs nothing,” he said.

"The national anthem is a banner representative of everyone in Northern Ireland and it is that which was disrespected.

“Having been at the match I can testify that the booing from what was not an insignificant section of Scotland fans was disrespectful and set the tone for the rest of the match,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Cllr McDowell said he was glad that the Scottish supporters involved in the jeering didn’t have the last laugh on the night.

"They could learn a lot from the Green and White Army but it's perhaps enough to say he who laughs last, laughs longest,” he added.

The Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs also praised the away fans following the match.

In a Facebook post, the AONISC said: “Another fantastic result for our team last night! Nice way to mark 40 years as British Champions.

"A worthy mention to the #GAWA who sang from the first to last whistle and well done to our young drummer, Ben, who helped keep it going”.

One fan who replied to Robbie Butler said that while he isn’t a fan of anthems, the mixed backgrounds of the Northern Ireland squad is something to celebrate.

“Anthems in international football are totally unnecessary and instantly make sport political. I couldn’t care less if a player sings or not, or anthems get booed or not.

"The fact we have 11 players, average age of 23, from mix of backgrounds playing for our shirt & country was amazing,” he said.

In a television interview following the game, goal-scoring hero Conor Bradley said he was “buzzing” to have scored his first international goal.

"I'm over the moon. I've been dreaming for quite a while about scoring my first international goal," Bradley said.