‘Getting in there first’ with Trump administration was key benefit from US St Patrick's Day trip – DUP's Lyons

Donald Trump with Emma Little-Pengelly and Gordon Lyons at the Capitol Hill St Patrick's Day lunch event on Wednesday March 12 2025. Picture by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Gordon Lyons says that a major benefit of ministers attending St Patrick’s Day events in the United States last week was “getting in there first” to raise issues with key people who will serve the Trump administration for the next four years.

​Reflecting on the ministers’ week in the United States for St Patrick’s Day events, the communities minister said there was “extensive engagement” with senior US and UK figures about the impact of the Windsor Framework and Northern Ireland’s trading circumstances.

Sinn Fein and Alliance ministers boycotted this year’s White House events in protest at President Trump’s policies, including on Israel’s war against the Hamas terror organisation in Gaza.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Lyons highlighted meetings with the next US ambassador to the UK as “really important” to get issues of concern on the agenda.

“This is someone we hope to meet time and time again while he's there, but getting in there first, before he's confirmed as a nominee, and being able to highlight these issues and build up relationships – that's why these trips are so important”.

He said Protocol conversations took place largely between the deputy First Minister and various representatives.

“I know that she had conversations with the nominee to be the US ambassador to the UK, and she certainly highlighted the peculiar position that we find ourselves in and the impact that some of these tariffs could potentially have.

“I know she also had extensive engagement over a number of meetings with Peter Mandelson as well, as well. As you know, we were sitting beside a number of congressmen and senators…. and that was one of a number of issues that was that was on the agenda.

“Obviously, these things are going to happen at a national UK government level, but I still think that it's important that we are there, and that's why it's so important to show up, because we need to keep putting these issues on the agenda”.

The communities minister also used the trip to promote Ulster Scots – particularly in relation to upcoming celebrations marking 250 years since the United States Declaration of Independence.

“For me, the main aim was to put the the Ulster Scots history and heritage piece on the table. That's why I went out last October time to start that work, and met with key people in the National Archives, the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian and the America 250 commission, and we've been working on that behind the scenes for the last six months”.

The culture minister said there are still more announcements to come on collaborations between Stormont and the US on the 250 anniversary celebrations. He said a memorandum of understanding which will be published between the commission and his department will show how the story of the Ulster Scots people will feature as part of the celebrations.

“I'm not trying to take away from the waves of immigration that took place from Ireland after the famine and those that went to Boston, New York and Philadelphia. That's a story that's important, but that's a story that's been told.

“I think it's actually less well known what happened 100 years before, when you had those ships that went across and brought with them the fathers and grandfathers of those that would essentially build the country and shape it through the signing of the Declaration of Independence, getting elected to Congress, getting elected to the White House as well.