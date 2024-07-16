Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team lead 'provocative and insulting' chants in Madrid

Rodri and his Spain team mates celebrating the Euro 2024 final victory over England. Photo: PA

​The government and football authorities in Gibraltar have been outraged at the Euro 2024 winning Spanish players leading “provocative and insulting” chants on their return to Madrid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rock’s football association has said it will lodge a formal complaint with UEFA after Manchester City star Rodri and some team mates sang ‘Gibraltar Español’ on stage at a mass homecoming celebration in the Spanish capital on Monday night.

Thousands of fans packed the centre of Madrid for an open-top bus tour that followed the 2-1 win over England in the Berlin final on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event included an on-stage reception for the victorious players, where the player of the tournament Rodri encouraged the crowd to join in the singing of ‘Gibraltar Español’ – a Spanish nationalist anthem rejecting British sovereignty over the territory.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) branded the chant “extremely provocative and insulting”.

The GFA said: “The Association is this morning taking advice on the filing of a complaint to European football's governing body, UEFA, in relation to the unacceptable chanting and songs relating to Gibraltar sung by Spain's men's national team players after winning Euro 2024.

Football has no place for behaviour of this nature."

The Spanish team’s celebrations were also slammed by the government of Gibraltar, with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo using social media to post a defiant message – describing the singing as “disgusting”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Via X, the site formerly known as Twitter, he said the chant is closely associated with the Franco regime’s “attempt to usurp a neighbouring territory” and “is worse than disgusting”.

Mr Picardo added: “It sullies the sport of football and the win on the pitch. I fully support Gibraltar FA making a complaint to UEFA about this behaviour by some Spanish players in celebration of winning EURO2024.

"This cannot stand unchallenged. The Rock is OURS.”

The leader of the Opposition in Gibraltar, Keith Azopardi, said: “As role models, it sends a clear message to young people that old Franco-style views that ignore our rights as a [Gibraltarian] people are OK. They aren’t.”