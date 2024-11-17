Girls' Model latest: Government warns parents that they have a legal duty to get children in school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department of Education has warned parents they have a “legal duty” to ensure their children are schooled.

It comes after pupils were withdrawn from the Girls’ Model School in north Belfast last Wednesday amid a furore over alleged bullying by a group of pupils.

Some children were kept away from school on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and North Belfast MLA Brian Kingston said he believes “hundreds” of the 1,200 pupils at the school were withdrawn at one point.

The Department of Education has told the News Letter: “There is a legal duty on parents to ensure that their child receives an appropriate education.

The protest at the Girls' Model School in Belfast, November 14

"We would encourage any parent to recognise the central importance of attending school every day.

"If a parent has any concerns, they should speak to a teacher or to the school principal to establish how those concerns can be addressed and ensure that their child can attend school.

"If attendance is of concern or falls below 85%, the school may wish to speak to Education Welfare Service (EWS) regarding the issues of concern and how the pupil / family can be effectively supported.”

The government website NI Direct states: “Parents are legally responsible for making sure that children go to school. If your child doesn't go to school, you could get fined or prosecuted…

"Prosecutions against parents are used as a last resort where parents fail to engage with the service and continue to ignore their child’s educational and welfare needs.

“The EWS can apply to the courts to fine parents of children who aren't attending school regularly. In a magistrate's court, a parent could be fined up to £1,000 for each child who misses school.”

The impasse in north Belfast came after what police have described as an "assault” on Tuesday involving pupils, which it is treating as a “hate crime” (though one parent has told the News Letter this is a mischaracterisation).

Mr Kingston has said that it involved two white pupils and two ethnic minority pupils.

A protest of some 150 people or so was held at the school gates on Thursday, and parents there told the News Letter a group of girls had been “terrorising” others, and that they would not be sending thier children back until the matter was resolved.

A statement was released in the name of principal Paula Stuart, on Thursday, saying: “The safety and well-being of all of our students remains our highest priority. We are following the robust, established processes and procedures, as set out by the Education Authority and continue to work closely with [it] and the Police Service of Northern Ireland PSNI.

“Due to an ongoing PSNI investigation, and in line with safeguarding procedures, I am limited in what I can say in relation to this incident...

“I would reiterate that many of the claims on social media are entirely inaccurate and ask for our school community’s support in helping to stop the spread of misinformation, which has significant potential to negatively impact our young people’s sense of safety and wellbeing.