Glentoran Football Club says it is holding an investigation after footage circulated online of one of its players, Patrick McClean.

The club's statement came after allegations were made on social media that Mr McClean had been filmed near a dissident republican parade in Londonderry on Monday.

The parade saw masked men in paramilitary style uniforms parading through the city. Youths nearby later attacked police with petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry. Police made two arrests after the parade.

Mr McClean is the younger brother of Wrexham midfielder James McClean, who has repeatedly made headlines for actions and statements in relation to his Irish republican politics.

Glentoran issued a statement on Tuesday, entitled, 'Online Footage Involving Player'.

It read: "Glentoran Football Club is aware of footage involving one of our players currently circulating online.

"The club is fully committed to maintaining a respectful, inclusive and welcoming environment for all players, staff, supporters and the wider community.

"The matter is being reviewed internally in line with club policies and no further comment will be made at this time."

The News Letter has invited Patrick McClean to comment.

Meanwhile, police investigating the parade said on Wednesday that a 55-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act following a parade in Londonderry on Monday has been charged with a number of offences connected to the event.

The offences are:

:: Managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation

:: Aiding and Abetting wearing clothing/articles as member or supporter of Proscribed Organisation

:: Aiding and Abetting failure to comply with condition imposed by the Parades Commission

The suspect is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Thursday, 24 April.

A second man, aged 30 years old, also arrested under the Terrorism Act following the parade, has been released following questioning.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

The annual dissident parade in Londonderry has repeatedly been associated with violence in the city.

The News Letter asked the PSNI and Parades Commission for an estimate of how many prosecutions have resulted from the parade in recent years.

This paper also asked if in light of its history, adequate restrictions and resources were in place on Monday to deal with it.

The News Letter also asked if the parade might now be banned in future.

The PSNI have not yet responded at the time of going to press.

The Parades Commission responded that it has no responsibility regarding the investigation and prosecution of crime, which it said are the responsibility of the PSNI and Public Prosecution Service.

It was notified in advance about Monday's parade by the National Republican Commemoration Committee, and after considering all available information it imposed a number of conditions on it.

The commission also noted that “there has historically been serious criminal offending associated with the parade and urged the organisers and participants to make every effort to seek to prevent a reoccurrence”.

The commission has no input into PSNI decisions regarding the level of resources deployed to a parade, it added.

It is not possible to say what decision it might make in relation to any future parade applications.