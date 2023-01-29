Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 29th November 2021 TUV leader Jim Allister arrives at the High Court in Belfast where he and other Unionist leaders are taking a legal challenge against the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Northern Ireland Protocol is a trade barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK which came into place at the start of the year when BREXIT started. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The North Antrim MLA suggested those who had opposed the Belfast Agreement from the outset had been vindicated by recent events, particularly the "constitutional change" that followed Brexit.

He was speaking to the News Letter after a poll by Lucid Talk, the results of which were first published by the Belfast Telegraph, showed that while the Agreement still enjoys overwhelming support overall 54% of unionist voters would not vote in favour in a hypothetical 2023 referendum.

Just 35% of unionist voters told the polling company they would vote yes in such a referendum.

Asked for his thoughts on the results, Mr Allister pointed to the post-Brexit trading arrangement known as the Northern Ireland Protocol that critics say divides the region from the rest of the UK due to customs rules.

"I'm not at all surprised by the results," the TUV boss said. "I think that the Belfast Agreement is a further casualty of the Protocol because the Protocol wrought constitutional change. You know, it put us under a foreign legislature making some of our laws, subjecting us to a foreign single market and customs code - all of which was without consent. And of course the Belfast Agreement trumpeted the fact that there would be no constitutional change without consent, so the fact that it's demonstrably not worth the paper it's written on in that regard I think has caused many unionists to realise that any support for it was wholly misplaced."