Many of the key players of the Good Friday Agreement, including Tony Blair, turned up to an event paying tribute to Mow Mowlam at Hillsborough Castle.
Some of the others there can be seen in this picture gallery.
1.
Mary McAleese (left) and Melanne Verveer executive director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security at Georgetown University arrive at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson
2.
John de Chastelain and wife Mary Ann is welcomed by Laura McCorry of Hillsborough Castle (right) and Ryan Feeney (left) of Queen's University at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson
3.
Patrick Kielty is welcomed by Laura McCorry of Hillsborough Castle and Ryan Feeney (left) of Queen's University at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Picture date: Sunday April 16, 2023. Photo: Niall Carson
4.
John de Chastelain and wife Mary Ann is welcomed by Ryan Feeney (right) of Queen's University at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson