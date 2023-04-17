News you can trust since 1737
Tony Blair and Cherie Blair (left) arrive at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.Tony Blair and Cherie Blair (left) arrive at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
Tony Blair and Cherie Blair (left) arrive at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Good Friday Agreement dinner held by key players to pay tribute to Mo Mowlam

Many of the key players of the Good Friday Agreement, including Tony Blair, turned up to an event paying tribute to Mow Mowlam at Hillsborough Castle.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST

Some of the others there can be seen in this picture gallery.

Mary McAleese (left) and Melanne Verveer executive director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security at Georgetown University arrive at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

1.

Mary McAleese (left) and Melanne Verveer executive director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security at Georgetown University arrive at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson

John de Chastelain and wife Mary Ann is welcomed by Laura McCorry of Hillsborough Castle (right) and Ryan Feeney (left) of Queen's University at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

2.

John de Chastelain and wife Mary Ann is welcomed by Laura McCorry of Hillsborough Castle (right) and Ryan Feeney (left) of Queen's University at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson

Patrick Kielty is welcomed by Laura McCorry of Hillsborough Castle and Ryan Feeney (left) of Queen's University at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Picture date: Sunday April 16, 2023.

3.

Patrick Kielty is welcomed by Laura McCorry of Hillsborough Castle and Ryan Feeney (left) of Queen's University at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Picture date: Sunday April 16, 2023. Photo: Niall Carson

John de Chastelain and wife Mary Ann is welcomed by Ryan Feeney (right) of Queen's University at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

4.

John de Chastelain and wife Mary Ann is welcomed by Ryan Feeney (right) of Queen's University at a Gala dinner to recognise Mo Mowlam's contribution to the peace process and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson

