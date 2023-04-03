Loyalist/UDA leader Jim Gray (left) pictured with Loyalist mass murderer Michael Stone (right) at a loyalist rally in 1998.placeholder image
Loyalist/UDA leader Jim Gray (left) pictured with Loyalist mass murderer Michael Stone (right) at a loyalist rally in 1998.

Good Friday Agreement: Here are 42 images of what was happening around the time

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 11:13 BST
These pictures come from our picture archive around the time of the Good Friday Agreement.

See if you remember what was happening at the time.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/06/98 Massive loyalist rally at Belfast city hall against the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1986

PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/06/98 Massive loyalist rally at Belfast city hall against the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1986 Photo: pacemaker

Loyalist graveyard killer Michael Stone pictured at a press conference in east Belfast after he was freed from prison today under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. PHOTO:STEVE WILSON/PACEMAKER

Loyalist graveyard killer Michael Stone pictured at a press conference in east Belfast after he was freed from prison today under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. PHOTO:STEVE WILSON/PACEMAKER Photo: Pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 - The Good Friday Agreement signing. - The Belfast Telegraph newspaper stands break the news that all of Northern Ireland wanted to hear.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 - The Good Friday Agreement signing. - The Belfast Telegraph newspaper stands break the news that all of Northern Ireland wanted to hear. Photo: pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER PRESS

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER PRESS Photo: pacemaker

