Good Friday Agreement: Here are 42 images of what was happening around the time

See if you remember what was happening at the time.
1.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/06/98 Massive loyalist rally at Belfast city hall against the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1986 Photo: pacemaker
2.
Loyalist graveyard killer Michael Stone pictured at a press conference in east Belfast after he was freed from prison today under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. PHOTO:STEVE WILSON/PACEMAKER Photo: Pacemaker
3.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 - The Good Friday Agreement signing. - The Belfast Telegraph newspaper stands break the news that all of Northern Ireland wanted to hear. Photo: pacemaker
4.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks.
PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER PRESS Photo: pacemaker