Loyalist/UDA leader Jim Gray (left) pictured with Loyalist mass murderer Michael Stone (right) at a loyalist rally in 1998.Loyalist/UDA leader Jim Gray (left) pictured with Loyalist mass murderer Michael Stone (right) at a loyalist rally in 1998.
Good Friday Agreement: Here are 54 images of what was happening around the time

These pictures come from our picture archive around the time of the Good Friday Agreement.

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:59 BST

See if you remember what was happening at the time.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/06/98 Massive loyalist rally at Belfast city hall against the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1986

PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/06/98 Massive loyalist rally at Belfast city hall against the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1986 Photo: pacemaker

Notorious loyalist terror chief Johnny Mad Dog Adair walked free from Northern Ireland's top security Maze prison, just outside Belfast, and immediately donned a bullet-proof vest. * Johnny Adair the Ulster Freedom Fighter (UFF) Commander walked free from the Maze prison , Adair was jailed in 1995 for directing terrorism, he was the 293rd prisoner, to be released early under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

Notorious loyalist terror chief Johnny Mad Dog Adair walked free from Northern Ireland's top security Maze prison, just outside Belfast, and immediately donned a bullet-proof vest. * Johnny Adair the Ulster Freedom Fighter (UFF) Commander walked free from the Maze prison , Adair was jailed in 1995 for directing terrorism, he was the 293rd prisoner, to be released early under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Paul Faith

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 - The Good Friday Agreement signing. - The Belfast Telegraph newspaper stands break the news that all of Northern Ireland wanted to hear.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 - The Good Friday Agreement signing. - The Belfast Telegraph newspaper stands break the news that all of Northern Ireland wanted to hear. Photo: pacemaker

Loyalist graveyard killer Michael Stone pictured at a press conference in east Belfast after he was freed from prison today under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. PHOTO:STEVE WILSON/PACEMAKER

Loyalist graveyard killer Michael Stone pictured at a press conference in east Belfast after he was freed from prison today under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. PHOTO:STEVE WILSON/PACEMAKER Photo: Pacemaker

