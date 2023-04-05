2 .

Notorious loyalist terror chief Johnny Mad Dog Adair walked free from Northern Ireland's top security Maze prison, just outside Belfast, and immediately donned a bullet-proof vest. * Johnny Adair the Ulster Freedom Fighter (UFF) Commander walked free from the Maze prison , Adair was jailed in 1995 for directing terrorism, he was the 293rd prisoner, to be released early under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Paul Faith