These pictures come from our picture archive around the time of the Good Friday Agreement.
See if you remember what was happening at the time.
1.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/06/98 Massive loyalist rally at Belfast city hall against the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1986 Photo: pacemaker
2.
Notorious loyalist terror chief Johnny Mad Dog Adair walked free from Northern Ireland's top security Maze prison, just outside Belfast, and immediately donned a bullet-proof vest. * Johnny Adair the Ulster Freedom Fighter (UFF) Commander walked free from the Maze prison , Adair was jailed in 1995 for directing terrorism, he was the 293rd prisoner, to be released early under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Paul Faith
3.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 - The Good Friday Agreement signing. - The Belfast Telegraph newspaper stands break the news that all of Northern Ireland wanted to hear. Photo: pacemaker
4.
Loyalist graveyard killer Michael Stone pictured at a press conference in east Belfast after he was freed from prison today under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.
PHOTO:STEVE WILSON/PACEMAKER Photo: Pacemaker