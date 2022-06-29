Economy Minister Gordon Lyons pictured with Scott Kennerley and Sean Breen from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council

His comments come in the wake of Nicola Sturgeon’s attempts to secure a second Scottish referendum next October, which have been endorsed by Sinn Fein.

In response to her calls, Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy said: “The countdown is on for Scottish Independence and Irish Unity” and added: “Time we set a date for ours”.

However the East Antrim DUP MLA challenged the demands from both quarters.

“Only a few weeks ago Mary Lou McDonald told us the ‘big priority’ for Sinn Fein was a border poll,” he said. “Her first call was made even before the election counts had finished in May. Now again we see Francie Molloy making the demand for a date to be set.

“These all conveniently ignore the comments made during the election campaign where Sinn Fein attempted to gaslight the people of Northern Ireland into believing that a border poll was not their primary and sole political ambition.

“A cycle of border polls whether in Scotland or Northern Ireland are divisive and a distraction from the issues that really matter to people. Here in Northern Ireland we need to get the Protocol dealt with, devolution restored and then get on with implementing the kind of policies we put forward in our Five Point Plan like fixing the NHS and delivering 30 hours of free childcare for working families.”

However, Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to use the next Westminster election as a “de-facto referendum” on Scottish independence if her Government is prevented from holding another vote on leaving the UK have been questioned by a politics expert. Prof James Mitchell, of Edinburgh University, insisted: “There’s no such thing as a de facto referendum. An election is simply not a referendum, a de-facto referendum or any other kind of referendum.”