The DUP's sports minister Gordon Lyons has met with counterparts from across the United Kingdom

It follows a pledge in the Safeguarding the Union command paper that a visit would take place within the first month of a new Executive to discuss “how to take forward the prompt and effective delivery of the Sub-Regional Football Stadia Strategy and to consider the potential for new facilities such as a National Training Centre for Football in Northern Ireland”.

The long delayed Casement Park project will undoubtedly feature heavily on Monday – with Sinn Fein keen to secure the build, but critical of other politicians questioning the costs of the project.

Uncertainty remains over how much the UK government will contribute to the stadium, after the Secretary of State previously pledged that the money would be found.

Speaking in Glasgow along with the sports ministers from the UK, Welsh and Scottish governments and representatives from the UK Sports Agencies, Minister Lyons said: “It’s been a great opportunity to work with colleagues from across the country and to share ideas on issues of mutual benefit and concern.

“In particular, We have been discussing how we can increase participation of women and girls in sport, as well as the need for greater investment in grassroots facilities.

“This work will continue on Monday when I welcome UK sports Minister Stuart Andrew to Belfast to discuss the sub regional stadia funding for football and greater investment in sport in Northern Ireland, as promised in the Securing the Union command paper and I look forward to delivering real progress in these areas”.

No pledge relating to more money for the stadia was made in the command paper. The government said the Executive’s existing commitment of £36.2 million for the Sub-Regional Football Stadia Strategy “will be a vital component of the grassroots legacy of EURO28 in Northern Ireland”.

Earlier this month, First Minister Michelle O’Neill criticised those speculating about escalating costs for Casement Park. She said: "I hear a lot of talk about figures, what it will cost, what it won't cost and plucking figures out of the air.