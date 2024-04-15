Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Lyons announced plans to bring the law in line with England and Wales following a controversy around the Victoria Square apartments in Belfast.

Residents of the city centre complex had to leave their homes in 2019 after structural issues were found.

However, their bid for compensation was struck out in court last month because in Northern Ireland such claims must be made within six years of a building being completed.

A general view of the Victoria Square apartments in Belfast, the central red brick building. Owners had to evacuate in 2019 after structural issues were found

Assembly members have faced calls to change the law to extend the statutory time limit to 30 years, the same as in England and Wales.

Mr Lyons told the Assembly: “I intend to bring to the Assembly, as a matter of urgency, legislation to provide the same protection associated with defective premises for citizens in Northern Ireland as afforded elsewhere in the UK.

“This proposed Bill will introduce new provisions into the Limitation (Northern Ireland) Order 1989, establishing a retrospective period of up to 30 years and a prospective period of up to 15 years in which a party can take action for defective premises.”

Mr Lyons added: “In order for us to continue to deliver for people here, I am seeking the ongoing urgent support of my Executive colleagues and this Assembly to ensure the swift passage of this legislation which will provide Northern Ireland residents with the same recourse and protections as prescribed in other jurisdictions where a building is shown to be defective.

“Given the urgency, I am writing to Executive colleagues today to seek their support and approval to introduce new legislation under the Accelerated Passage process.

“This primary legislation will address the period under which action can be taken with regard to defective buildings and addresses the unfair disparity that currently exists and disadvantages our people.”

Mr Lyons said the current disparity in laws placed people in Northern Ireland at a “clear disadvantage” compared to the rest of the UK.

He said: “It is clear there is an urgent need for fit-for-purpose legislation which provides improved protection to all those who live in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Lyons said it was initially “unclear” which department should take on responsibility, but after discussions with the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir last week, the transfer of functions order has been moved to his department.

Last month, it was announced that residents of the Victoria Square apartments would be issued with refunds for the rates bills they had paid during the period when their properties were uninhabitable.

Their legal bid for compensation was struck out in Belfast High Court after the judge ruled it fell outside the terms of existing legislation.

The case had been taken against architects involved in the design and two building companies. All deny any liability.

Residents had to leave their homes in 2019 after a defect was identified in a structural column. They had been unable to return, but were still subject to paying certain bills, such as rates.