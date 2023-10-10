Goverment must 'claw back' additional public funds spent on Casement Park rebuild: TUV

​If the UK Government commits to a multi-million pound funding package for the over-budget Casement Park, then action must be taken to “claw back” the money from GAA profits, a TUV representative has said.

A computer generated image of how the redeveloped Casement Park will look. Image: Ulster GAA

​Belfast city councillor Ron McDowell was commenting after Uefa confirmed that the UK and Republic of Ireland will co-host Euro 2028 – with the west Belfast stadium one of ten 30,000+ seater venues selected for the tournament matches.

Cllr McDowell said that he welcomed the opportunity for the home nations to perform on such a major sporting platform, but said “the decision to fund the redevelopment of Casement with a blank cheque from the taxpayer is wrong”.

He said: “It is worth noting that once built, Casement will become a lucrative cash cow for the GAA. A little forward thinking by the powers that be would have resulted in a clause which allowed the public to claw back at least some of the cost of this project from profits generated by future events at Casement”.

In May this year, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told the BBC the government will “work with all partners to deliver the Casement Park stadium,” and added: "We'll get the money, don't you worry”.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty has called for discussions to begin immediately on how Casement Park can be funded, while Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has described the prospect of hosting international matches at the stadium as the “opportunity of a lifetime”.

The site is currently derelict and plans by the GAA to redevelop it with a 34,000 capacity have been mired in controversy and hit by delays. A decade ago the estimated cost of the project was £77.5m, with the GAA paying £15m.

Although the cost has now almost doubled, the GAA has not confirmed it will commit any more money to the project.

Michelle O’Neill said it was “now time to move forward,” and added: “This is a unique opportunity to unite communities and bring people together from across the political divide and from across these two islands using the power of sport”.