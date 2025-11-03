Government being 'deceptive' about 'so-called' protections for veterans says unionist legacy campaigner

The government is engaged in a display of "smoke and mirrors" over its declaration of support for veterans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is according to Troubles legacy campaigner Jeff Dudgeon, who was reacting to confirmation from the government that many of its touted "safeguards for Northern Ireland veterans" are not in fact just reserved for veterans.

Instead it appears many of the measures could apply to anyone connected to Troubles incidents, including paramilitaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter had revealed this on its front page on Monday.

Soldiers on the border, September 18, 1990 (Pacemaker); the government has said that it is intervening to protect veterans - something which Jeff Dudgeon questions

Now Mr Dudgeon has spoken out to accuse the government of being underhanded in its dealings on the matter.

The former UUP councillor is convenor of the Malone House Group, which was set up in 2018 to "find the best means to address the past while preventing a re-occurrence of violence between the two communities in Northern Ireland".

Asked about the approach the Northern Ireland Office has taken in claiming to protect veterans, he said: "I think it's deceptive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Speaking for the Malone House Group in this instance, the six protections or safeguards for veterans are of considerably less value than the NIO is suggesting.

"Many apply to any person who is being sought to give evidence at inquiries or inquests, and the bill [the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, published last month and intended to give effect to the government's legacy policies] does not specify veterans in any part, giving them any particular protections.

"The essence of the so-called safeguards is that they relate to persons giving evidence, and not to veterans or anyone else being prosecuted, and it's a little bit of smoke and mirrors because essentially prosecutions will continue as before."

At the heart of Mr Dudgeon's complaint is the six-point list published by the government on September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was headlined: "Six new protections, rights and safeguards for Northern Ireland veterans: legacy announcement."

Under the heading "your protections as a veteran", the government set out:

"Right to stay at home. You cannot be forced to travel to or around Northern Ireland to give evidence as a witness to the [new Legacy Commission] or to an inquest.

"Protection from repeated investigations. The Legacy Commission won’t needlessly duplicate previous investigative work you may have already participated in, unless there are compelling reasons to do so, and you won’t need to explain historical context that’s already known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Protection in old age. Your health and well-being will be taken into account by commissioners and coroners. You may not need to give evidence at all.

"Right to seek anonymity. You can request anonymity when giving evidence.

"Protection from cold calling or unexpected letters. You’ll only be contacted through official channels, with Ministry of Defence support.

"Right for your voice to be heard. Veterans’ representatives will be part of the statutory Victims and Survivors Advisory Group to ensure your perspectives are considered."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-affiliated Ulster-born peer Baroness Hoey then asked the government which of the six protections "will be exclusive to soldiers and police officers, and which will have universal application".

Responding for the government, Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent said: "All of the protections that the government has announced are being introduced in order to protect and ensure fair treatment of any veteran who is asked to engage with legacy mechanisms."

But she went on to add: "Measures set out in the legislation, including the right to give evidence remotely and having regard to the welfare of witnesses, will necessarily apply to others.

"This will ensure, for example, that former police officers are able to avail of these measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some other non-legislative measures will apply only to veterans, including the protection from cold calling and the new safeguard that ensures veterans do not have to give unnecessary evidence on historical context and general operational details."

Mr Dudgeon's claims that the government is being "deceptive" and deploying "smoke and mirrors" were put to the NIO.

It was also asked to confirm exactly which of its six measures will apply solely to veterans and/or ex-police.