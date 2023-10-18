​Eleven days of operating the first aspects of the Windsor Framework is too soon for government to say it is a resounding success, it is claimed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And a major horticultural trade body has warned that one reason difficulties have not been apparent is that GB traders who stopped supplying NI due to the NI Protocol have not restarted their trade.

The Oxfordshire based Horticultural Trade Association (HTA) spoke out after the Government's Baroness Neville-Rolfe wrote to the Northern Ireland Protocol sub-committee of the House of Lords to claim fears about the framework had proven unfounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The framework was agreed by the EU and UK to regulate GB-NI trade in the wake of Brexit.

A protest sign against EU trade restrictions on goods coming into NI from GB last year at the port of Larne. A major horticulural trade body has warned that one reason difficulties have not been apparent in the operation of the Windsor Framework after 11 days is that GB traders who stopped supplying NI due to the NI Protocol have not restarted their trade. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Baroness Neville-Rolfe wrote to the Lords committee on 12 October, noting that some had sought to justify not forming a Stormont Executive because the framework would be unworkable.

"With these arrangements now in place, without those concerns materialising, there is an opportunity to move on to focusing more broadly on a plan to make Northern Ireland work - which is fundamental to the long-term future of the Union,” she added.

However HTA Policy Manager Sally Cullimore told the News Letter: "The key point is that the concerns have not materialised because trade hasn't resumed because of the issues, so our position remains the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Windsor Framework will not see a resumption in the trade previously seen between GB and NI, and plants are one of the most affected trading sectors."

The EU has been especially strict on regulating GB selling plants and seeds to NI because it sees the Irish Sea as the new EU frontier which must be defended against alien disease.

Ms Cullimore said that new forms that its GB members must complete to sell to NI were only released on 28 September and that traders must sign up to two new regulation schemes in order to sell to NI.

GB retailers will therefore be relying on their grower-suppliers to be authorised to issue the required Plant Health Labels and also relying on them supplying commercial information now required by the EU to get GB plants into NI, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cabinet Office spokesman did not directly address the HTA concerns. “The Windsor Framework is a good deal for Northern Ireland - delivering the smooth flow of trade, protecting Northern Ireland's place in the Union and creating a robust framework for solving future issues," he responded.

“We will continue to engage extensively with businesses, communities and political parties to support them in adapting to these new arrangements. We want to see a locally elected and accountable Executive restored to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland."

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said only one aspect of the framework went live on 1 October, the NI Retail Movement Scheme.

"For the government to make such an assessment when only one element of the framework has been implemented and after just a few days represents spin rather than an objective analysis,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is not quick fixes or temporary workarounds that are needed however, but action to deal with the outstanding issues to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market.

“It was through decisive action taken by the DUP that the progress made to date was secured. We haven’t come this far to accept arrangements that fall short of what the Prime Minister promised to deliver.”

Two weeks ago the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) warned that the framework does not resolve potentially 'devastating effects' in veterinary medicines supply problems to NI and that patience is "running thin" on its failure to resolve difficulties in moving livestock across the Irish Sea. It also said serious difficulties in buying plants and crop treatments from GB have not been resolved either.

The British Veterinary Association has similarly warned that NI is facing a potential public health crisis when EU rules are once again poised to block 51% of veterinary medicines coming in from GB in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad