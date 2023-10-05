Government commitment to funding over-budget Casement park requires thorough scrutiny: Kate Hoey

Computer generated image of how the redeveloped Casement Park will look. Ulster GAA

Baroness Hoey said she shared the concerns of those who believe football in Northern Ireland is being underfunded, while the government appears committed to redeveloping the west Belfast stadium at any cost.

Earlier this year, the GAA said the total cost of the project had risen to between “£112m and £140m – not including VAT,” up from an estimated £77.5m at the outset.

The GAA also said it is not prepared to increase its contribution to more than the originally agreed £15 million.

Currently derelict, Casement Park has been named as one of ten venues across the UK and Ireland in a bid for the British Isles to host Euro 2028.

The five-nation bid is now the only option on the table for the 2028 finals after Turkey pulled out of contention.

Uefa will formally announce the hosts following a meeting of its executive committee in Switzerland next week.

In May this year, the NI Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said “don’t you worry, we’ll get the money,” when asked how the Casement Park shortfall was being funded.

Speaking to the News Letter on Thursday, Baroness Hoey said: “Developing Casement Park is a huge project and a commitment from government for extra funding would need to be thoroughly scrutinised, as HS2 (high speed rail programme originally planned between London, Birmingham and Manchester) has shown how big projects can spiral out of control.”

The former Labour MP also said that football in Northern Ireland should be the main beneficiary of hosting Euro 2028.

On Wednesday, the DUP’s Stephen Dunne MLA, said there should be “no blank cheque” for Casement Park.

Mr Dunne said: “When we met the IFA earlier this year, we explained that we do not support additional funding for the building of Casement Park in Belfast beyond what was originally allocated by the NI Executive to the three sporting bodies.”

Responding on social media, Baroness Hoey said: “If UK Government can find the money for this development then Irish League grounds need funding too and @chhcalling needs to get his priorities right.