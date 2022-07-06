Government ‘committed to delivering abortion services’ in Northern Ireland

And in an indirect criticism of Health Minister Robin Swann, a Government spokesperson told the News Letter: “The UK Government remains committed to delivering abortion services in Northern Ireland following the inaction from the Northern Ireland Executive and Department of Health. The Secretary of State is taking the necessary steps and is determined to see the delivery of these vital health services in Northern Ireland without further unnecessary delays.”

Abortion was legalised in Great Britain in 1967 but wasn’t extended to Northern Ireland until April 2020 after Westminster passed legislation at a time when the last Stormont Executive was in cold storage after a previous breakdown in power sharing.

Between 31 March 2020 and 31 January 2022, 2,794 abortions took place in Northern Irish hospitals.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has criticised Stormont’s Department of Health for failing to establish a fully-funded Province-wide abortion service and warned that he will act over the heads of the Assembly to introduce such services.

Anti-abortion groups last night said it appeared the Government was fixed on introducing “one of the most extreme abortion frameworks” anywhere in Europe.

The Both Lives Matter campaign organisation said the Cabinet was guilty of ignoring the democratic wishes of the people of Northern Ireland on abortion.

“In 2020 Westminster’s proposed abortion framework for NI was rejected by nearly 80 percent of the public who responded to their public consultation. In 2022 in continuing to force its implementation, Westminster are still choosing to ignore devolution,” the group said.

Both Lives Matter said recent comments by senior British politicians on the US Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe vs Wade judgement, which gave a federal right to an abortion, were telling.