Government says it is not planning to free dissident republican prisoners to secure a ceasefire

​​The government is not planning to release dissident prisoners to secure a ceasefire, the Northern Ireland Secretary has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement has been welcomed by the leader of the DUP, Gavin Robinson.

It came up during questions in the House of Commons, when Mr Robinson said that members of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee had been asked by a Troubles victim "whether we were aware of government plans to secure a ceasefire from dissident republicans that, in return, would lead to the release of dissident republican prisoners".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robinson went on to tell MPs: "Can I ask the Secretary of State, in all good conscience, to recognise that dissident republicans are a cancer in Northern Ireland, and more of them should be in jail? Will he rule out the suggestion that was brought to us as a committee?"

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn speaking in the House of Commons

NI Secretary Hilary Benn replied simply: "I can say directly to the right honourable gentleman: there are no such plans."

Mr Robinson said afterwards that it was "obviously important... to address that concern on the record in the House of Commons".

"It is welcome that his statement was clear and unequivocal," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Northern Ireland has seen numerous corruptions of justice, including the previous release of terrorist prisoners.

"Rather than seeking any route towards the release of prisoners there should be efforts to ensure that more of these criminals are actually placed behind bars.

"The Secretary of State’s comments were clear and may help to allay some of the fears that were being expressed.

"Given the history in Northern Ireland people will undoubtedly remain cautious, not least those who have directly suffered at the hands of terrorists."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the latest statistics, from the start of January to May 15 there have been three "paramilitary-style assaults" by republicans.

In February, Sean O'Reilly – a member of the dissident republican political group the Republican Network for Unity – had been shot in his taxi in west Belfast, but survived.

At another point during the NI Secretary’s Q&A session today, he cautioned a Tory MP, David Davis, for referring to “politically motivated” trials of former soldiers (as well as “politically motivated lawyers”).

He said that “hundreds of brave men... [who] served their country with honour, patriotism and integrity” now face prosecution over Troubles incidents, adding: “I can think of no better example of two-tier justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I advise the right honourable gentleman to be a little bit careful about using the phrase ‘politically motivated’ prosecutions – I hope I have correctly quoted him,” replied Mr Benn.