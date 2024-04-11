Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Brown, 61, was abducted and killed by loyalist paramilitaries as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones Club in Co Londonderry in May 1997.

No-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

An inquest was under way into his death, but last month a coroner said it could not proceed due to the withholding of sensitive files.

Mr Justice Kinney said his ability to examine Mr Brown’s death had been “compromised” by the extent of confidential state material being excluded from the proceedings on national security grounds.

He said he would write to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, calling on the Government to establish a public inquiry into the loyalist murder.

On Thursday, the Government said it was making a legal challenge.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an application for leave to apply for judicial review has been made relating to the inquest into the death of Sean Brown.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage given the matter is now the subject of judicial consideration.”

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone described the British government decision to take legal action over the inquest into the murder of Sean Brown as “utterly disgraceful”.

He said the move will delay a decision over whether to grant a public inquiry into Mr Brown’s murder.

“The decision taken by the British government to instigate legal action over what occurred at the inquest into Sean Brown’s murder is a further insult to a family who have been through one of the worst ordeals imaginable over the past few decades,” he said.

"Not only did they lose their husband and father, a pillar of this community, in harrowing circumstances, but their plea for answers has been repeatedly thwarted by those wrapped up in their own interests, with no regard to truth and justice for this family.

“Sean Brown’s family have conducted themselves with the utmost dignity throughout these proceedings and their campaign, in stark contrast to those who wish to deny them the information they seek.

"It’s utterly disgraceful that yet another roadblock has been thrown in their way by a British government that has already shown great contempt for victims and their relatives and sought to close down routes to justice through their ill-intentioned legacy legislation. Now they seek to run down the clock for the family of Sean Brown.

“The coroner was clear that a public inquiry should be held into the murder of Sean Brown and that call has received vehement support across this island.

