The Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt told MPs this afternoon that the “very short” bill will be discussed tomorrow.

A deadline to call an election for the Northern Ireland Assembly passed last week and there has been speculation about the Secretary of State’s next steps.

The new legislation will extend the deadline for an Executive to be formed until 8th February.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris has said that in the absence of an executive, "the government will proceed with a pragmatic and reasonable approach to support Northern Ireland.”. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Jim Allister says it is an attempt to bounce unionists. The TUV leader said: “The setting of the 8th February deadline by the Government amounts to another attempt to bounce Unionists into submission to the pernicious Protocol. Nothing has changed so it requires and deserves the same response: Protocol or Stormont, not both.”

The Labour Party said the situation was not ideal – and asked how long the deadline would be extended – but Penny Mordaunt wouldn’t be drawn on detail.

However, in a statement to the media soon after, the NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Tomorrow (Wednesday) I will be introducing the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill to allow for the reformation of Stormont. The Bill only has a single clause: to extend the period of time Stormont can legitimately come back until the 8th February. I am committed to restoring devolution and significant progress has been made towards that objective. I believe that this Bill, with the constrained timescales, will be sufficient.”

If an Executive is not formed within the new deadline – steps may be taken to formalise decision making in the absence of Stormont ministers.

Commenting last week after Stormont failed to elect a speaker, Chris Heaton-Harris said: “In the absence of an executive, the government will proceed with a pragmatic and reasonable approach to support Northern Ireland.”

The government has ruled out joint authority and the form of direct rule seen in the past under New Labour – where ministers were put in place and Northern Ireland was run through the NIO.

UUP leader Doug Beattie told the News Letter at the weekend that he’d been told by the NIO that the governance of Northern Ireland may now involve “an unelected committee comprising Northern Ireland Civil Service permanent secretaries and UK government officials from various sectors. This arrangement would be part of primary legislation at Westminster, necessitating action by the secretary of state, as the Executive Formation Bill's January 18 deadline has passed”.

The Upper Bann MLA added: “Northern Ireland would then be governed by an unelected committee, raising questions about influence, scrutiny, transparency, and decision-making processes. While the outcomes may be visible, the process leading to those decisions may remain undisclosed.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long has said neither direct rule nor an Irish government role in running Northern Ireland would be compatible with the Good Friday Agreement.

Her deputy, North Down MP Stephen Farry said there would be no choice but for a role for the Irish government in any ‘Plan B’ arrangements – but that it would be a consultative rather than an executive role for Dublin.

Although ruled out by government – the idea of joint authority was floated by the Tory chair of the NI Affairs Committee Sir Robert Buckland in recent weeks. The DUP described Sir Robert’s intervention as a “hollow threat”. Deputy leader Gavin Robinson said the Republic of Ireland has no legal basis for governing Northern Ireland.

The East Belfast MP said: “Such a step would be a further breach of the Belfast and successor agreements.”

He said it was the arrangements flowing from the Northern Ireland Protocol alone that are stopping the formation of an executive.