Government’s ‘double-jobbing’ U-turn remains unexplained

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking in the House of Commons

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was surprised by the shock announcement in Parliament on Wednesday but “not angry” at the reversal of policy.

The DUP leader was viewed as the main beneficiary of a government amendment to a bill in the Lords – that would have allowed an MP to retain their Westminster seat if elected to the NI Assembly – as the other parties in NI have campaigned against dual mandates.

However, PM Boris Johnson shocked the Commons when he said the government was going to withdraw its amendment to the NI (Ministers, Elections, and Petitions of Concern) Bill.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Conservative MP Simon Hoare said: “The vast majority of people and indeed politicians across Northern Ireland believe that whatever the question, double jobbing is not the answer. Can I urge the Prime Minister to listen to the majority and ask him not to move the government amendment in the other place later today?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I am advised that... the amendment in question is going to be withdrawn.”

Following the announcement, Sir Jeffrey said: “I haven’t spoken to the government about this so you will have to ask them their rationale. I’m not angry at all – I’m full of energy. I’m focussed on the job that I have, I count it an honour and a privilege to represent the people of my constituency.”

“We felt that the amendment offered an opportunity, perhaps for a small number of senior representatives to continue to have a voice at Westminster while we are trying to resolve issues such as the [NI] Protocol. But... I am looking forward to the Assembly elections,” he told the BBC’s Evening Extra programme.

Sorcha Eastwood, an Alliance Assembly in Lagan Valley, described the government’s rethink as “a good day for democracy,” and added: “It is up to the DUP to now recommit to the Assembly, and make sure that we get on with the jobs that we are elected to do – that means holding one mandate at a time.”

If Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey is elected to Stormont in May, Ms Eastwood could well be the Alliance candidate to contesting the resulting Westminster by-election that would now have to take place.

The DUP has two sitting MLAs in the constituency – First Minister Paul Givan and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

