Grassmen ferry 'lunacy': Farming star's tractor sent back to Scotland over Irish Sea border paperwork

The Grassmen team pictured enjoying the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh - but the group says they were made to feel like "dirt" after being refused entry to Northern Ireland with their machinery over paperwork. Photo: Facebook / Grassmen

The founder of farming social media giants The Grassmen has had his lorry turned around at Belfast and sent back to Scotland over an issue with Irish Sea border paperwork – under rules he has branded “dung”.

Gareth ‘Donkey’ Gault had taken two tractors to the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh along with colleagues from the group – whose YouTube videos about cutting silage attract millions of views and has become a major brand.

But on his return to Northern Ireland, he was refused entry at Larne and had to return on the ferry to Cairnryan. A new system of paperwork has come into effect, with the tractors he had taken to the event requiring declarations under the NI Plant Health Labelling Scheme (NIPHL).

The decision by the UK government to implement EU requirements on the movement of farm machinery from Great Britain into Northern Ireland – as part of its promise to “fully and faithfully” implement the Windsor Framework – has been slammed by unionist politicians in recent weeks.

Machinery had to be cleaned crossing the Irish Sea before Brexit to reduce disease risk, but farmers and businesses have raised concerns about bureaucracy since the full-blown Irish Sea border came into effect.

The details of the incident was posted on the group’s social media channels last week – and raised in the NI Assembly on Monday by the UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler.

He described the situation as “yet another absurdity” thrown up by the Windsor Framework – saying the rules are “anti-business and anti-farmer”. The Lagan Valley MLA said the requirements are “actively dismantling the ability of rural businesses to trade freely” within the UK.

But the government says the trade deal “removed a lot of paperwork and processes associated with the Northern Ireland Protocol” and says it is “committed to implementing it in good faith”.

Around ten staff of the Grassmen had travelled to Scotland for the event, and the group’s founder said he was made to feel “like an absolute tramp” when turned back.

Mr Gault said the tractors “went back in exactly the same condition they left Scotland, nothing was touched”. Once the correct NIPHL paperwork was completed, the lorry was allowed through the border posts at Larne without physical inspections of the vehicles.

Documenting the trip back and forth across the Irish Sea, Mr Gault said the system is wrong.

Pointing to that fact that the inspection carried out on the Irish Sea border only involved checking paperwork and not the tractors – Mr Gault asked “where is the common sense, where is the logic, where is the fairness in that?”

He said the two extra sailings, an extra night away and staffing had cost him around £1000.

“Our government needs to seriously sort themselves out. Last I checked – and this is not a political statement by the way – Northern Ireland was still part of the United Kingdom. We’re obviously not”, he said.

“Ten people out working from Northern Ireland at the Highland Show, a little bit of money made – we had a good show. Money coming back into our local economy – ten wages coming back into our local economy from being there last week – and showcasing some of Northern Ireland’s great business.

“And to be met with this kind of absolute lunacy? Total and utter madness… I had to spend a grand to get two sheets of paper”.

The Grassmen founder said he acknowledges that this time, he was on the wrong side of the law, but says the law “stinks”.

The News Letter initially asked Stormont’s department of agriculture (DAERA) whether the incident was handled appropriately by DAERA officials at the port, and whether they accept that the rules are placing an unnecessary burden on businesses.

However, DAERA said it was a matter for the UK agriculture department DEFRA in London. But they didn’t comment on the matter either, handing it on to another department.

In the end, the Cabinet Office issued a statement on the matter. A UK Government spokesperson said: "We are continuing to work closely with industry, trade partners and enforcement agencies to ensure the smooth movement of goods, including tractors, between GB and NI and full compliance with the requirements of the Windsor Framework”.