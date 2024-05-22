Northern Ireland Green Party leader Mal O'Hara - whose party received Assembly backing for more ambitious climate targets than originally planned - has criticised the Executive as 'chancers' on climate change.

Finance minister Caoimhe Archibald took the decision despite the party taking credit for delivering Northern Ireland’s climate change legislation just over two years ago.

The funding requested by ministers was small, prompting Stormont’s environment committee chair Tom Elliott to question if ministers have “given up” on the targets.

Malachai O'Hara, who leads the NI Greens from the Irish senate and whose party worked closely with Sinn Fein to deliver Northern Ireland’s climate laws has criticised the decision.

He told the News Letter: "I would hope that this news has shocked me, but unfortunately, it is what we have come to expect from these executive parties. They all spoke from one side of their mouths about commitment to climate and biodiversity in advance of the last election, but when they have the levers of power, they refuse to do anything radical or significant. Executive Ministers put in bids totalling only £28m when hundreds of millions are required to address the environmental mess that these executive parties have presided over."

"Many of their supporters who care about the climate and biodiversity crises will be devastated by this lack of ambition, and Sinn Fein’s blocking of funding."

Senator O’Hara continued, "Northern Ireland is the twelfth worst place in the world for species loss. We emit the highest per capita emissions on these islands. Zero of our 495 rivers, lakes, and coastal plains meet a good standard. We have the largest illegal dump in Western Europe with no investigation into how it happened, despite the assembly agreeing to a Green proposal calling for a public enquiry. Northern Ireland’s environmental record is shameful."

"Is it any wonder with these climate chancers in charge?

