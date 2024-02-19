Green Party leader Mal O'Hara - whose party forced the issue of climate legislation in Northern Ireland - says Stormont must do more, calling the record "shameful"

Green Party NI Leader Mal O’Hara told the News Letter he welcomed the return of the Executive.

But the Green Party leader said “For too long, Northern Ireland has been a climate laggard. We are the twelfth worst place in the world for biodiversity loss, we emit the highest per capita emissions in the UK and Ireland, and none of our almost 500 rivers, lakes and coastal waters meet a good standard for water quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The implementation of the Climate Bill is an opportunity to reverse that. It has mechanisms for holding government to account, providing advice to departments, and ensuring that transition to a carbon neutral future eliminates poverty. It must be implemented.”

Mr O’Hara continued: “In the first few weeks of a returned Assembly, much of the debate has focused on ruling out revenue raising options with little attention paid to the climate expectations of Departments.

"While Ministers have a full in-tray, they must address the issue of our time, which is climate breakdown and biodiversity loss. The next generation don’t just want stability, prosperity and good governance.

"They expect the Executive to redress Northern Ireland’s shameful environmental record.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His comments come as questions persist about the ability of Stormont to fulfil the carbon reduction targets it set itself.

In today’s News Letter, DUP MP Sammy Wilson says nobody in Stormont has – or wants to have – a handle on how much the legislation is going to cost.

The East Antrim MP says: “I don’t believe it is deliverable, and I don’t even think that they [the Executive] have thought out out how they’re going to deliver it”.

He questioned if an “unfunded commitment, an unknown commitment” to spend £2.3 billion in this assembly “is more important than doing the type of thing they know can change people’s lives tomorrow?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wilson said: "This is where Stormont has got in to trouble time and time again” – arguing that politicians “don’t even make any attempt to ask first of all, is this commitment worth making?

"Secondly, is this commitment possible to deliver? And thirdly, is this commitment possible to deliver without spending a whole pile of money?”

He said there should now be an obligation that before any new laws or regulations are passed that a cost is attached to them.

DAERA minister Andrew Muir told the News Letter at the weekend that he is committed to delivering on the legislation “including the obligation to meet the net zero target by 2050”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad