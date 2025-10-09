Greggs' vegan sausage roll may survive 'absurd' sea border plans - but local veggie products face EU ban on meat-based names

An MLA said Greggs famous vegan sausage roll could remain legal so long as it entered NI through the Windsor Framework's green lane. Photo : Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

​A move by the EU parliament to ban the use of words like “burger” or “sausage roll” to describe plant-based foods has been branded absurd – with warnings of more problems ahead for Northern Ireland businesses.

​The plans still need the backing of the EU Commission and 27 member states to become law – but that decision will have no input from local politicians, as the province is outside the European Union but subject to its laws.

Ulster University’s senior economist Esmond Birnie says it would be yet another differential relative to the GB market, over and above existing ‘Not for EU’ labelling required on products.

“There is a very high probability that some GB based food suppliers will now pull out of the increasingly problematic NI market”, Dr. Birnie said.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston told the NI Assembly that the move would have “real consequences for Northern Ireland”.

“Under the Windsor framework, EU regulations continue to apply here. That means that Northern Ireland producers could soon be banned from calling a vegetarian sausage roll a vegetarian sausage roll, while the exact same product made in Great Britain could be sold under its familiar name; in other words, the famous Greggs vegan sausage roll would remain perfectly legal so long as it arrived via the Windsor Framework’s green lane”, he said.

The North Antrim MLA said the same roll baked in Belfast “would need a new name — perhaps it could be ‘plant-based pastry tube’ — to satisfy EU sensitivities”.

Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann described the move as “a complete nonsense and overreach”

“For those who remember the 1984 episode of the satirical television programme ‘Yes Minister,’ the plotline in which the Commission would require the renaming of the British sausage as an ‘emulsified high fat offal tube’ seems to be fast becoming a reality.

“What real threat is a vegan sausage roll to the internal market of the EU?