Gridlock as city gears up for NI centenary service with mammoth security measures

The scene in Armagh this morning

It comes ahead of the 11am service at Armagh Anglican cathedral to mark 100 years since partition in Ireland.

The event has generated significant controversy due mainly to the decision by Irish head-of-state Michael D Higgins to snub the event, on the basis that it could be interpreted as political.

The organisers (the three main Protestant churches and the Catholic church) have promised a commemoration, not a celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst both Mr Higgins and the Queen will no longer be present (the latter dropping out on health grounds), there is still a mammoth security operation in the city and motorists should be advised that traffic is moving extremely slowly and parking is limited, with some streets sealed off and an enormous number of police teams standing guard at various points.

There are also tight restrictions on media at the cathedral.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.