Gymnastics body sets out rationale for shock block of Northern Irish competitors

Whilst there are 54 members of the Commonwealth... there are atually 77 flags under which Commonwealth athletes can compete (pictured above, representing smaller countries which are part of bigger ones)

The Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) also said that it had set out its current position in writing to both UK and Irish sports authorities as long ago as 2017.

The three gymnasts in question – Rhys McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery, and Ewan McAteer – had hoped to compete in the games starting on July 28 and running until August 8 in Birmingham.

Their effective disqualification is all down to the fact that they hold “Irish” gymnastic licences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst dozens of former British dominions ranging from Australia to Zambia are part of the Commonwealth and thus qualify for the games, there is no member called “Ireland”.

However competitors can take part under the flag of Northern Ireland, as well as the other individual UK nations of Wales, Scotland, and England.

Meanwhile the world’s top sporting contest, the Olympics, allows only “Team GB” or “Team Ireland”.

During the Tokyo Olympics, for example, McClenaghan had entered under the banner of Ireland.

In a statement to the PA news agency yesterday, the FIG said the following: “The request to allow these gymnasts who currently hold an FIG license for Ireland to compete for Northern Ireland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games was discussed by the FIG Executive Committee during its meeting on May 25.

“After deliberation, the Executive Committee rejected this request.

“The main rationale for this decision is a violation of the FIG Statutes and rules: gymnasts taking part in any international competition sanctioned by the FIG must have a valid FIG license of the national federation they represent.

“In 2017, the FIG had already informed Gymnastics Ireland, along with British Gymnastics, in writing, that gymnasts and judges under the [Ireland] national federation registration with the FIG were not eligible for the Commonwealth Games.”

The FIG suggested that, if the three athletes want to compete this summer, they could try and change their “FIG license nationality registration” (though there is relatively little time left before the games get under way).

It is also thought that the trio could appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport – an independent body based in Switzerland which has the power to rule on global athletic disputes.

Amid all of this, Sinn Fein sports minister Deirdre Hargey yesterday branded the situation “a disgrace”.

She said: “The timing of the announcement is something that I struggle to understand given that it is so close to the start of the Games.

“The athletes concerned have put their lives on hold and have dedicated months, if not years, to prepare to compete at the Birmingham Games.”