Half tonne terrorist bomb in London: Victims heartbroken as Starmer 'refuses to honor opposition promises' to Libya-IRA Semtex victims from Docklands in 1996
Shopkeepers Inam Bashir and John Jeffries were killed by a half-tonne IRA bomb parked outside their newspaper kiosk during rush hour on 9 February 29 years ago.
Over 100 other people were injured – 42 of them severely.
The IRA bomb contained Semtex supplied by Libyan dictator Col Gaddafi.
Libya has paid substantial compensation to French, German and US victims of the attack.
But UK victims believe secret trade deals between the UK and Libya have frozen them out of equal treatment.
Docklands Victims Association (DVA) President Jonathan Ganesh MBE suffered many permanent injuries.
He and other victims laid floral tributes at the scene of the attack to mark the anniversary.
He said: “Nearly three decades have passed but I'm still haunted by the death of my friends Inam Bashir and John Jeffries. The scarring throughout my body caused by shrapnel is a constant reminder. However, I feel it is essential that we do not forget those victims who have been killed and left severely disabled due to the despicable actions of terrorism.”
In 2019 Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Mr William Shawcross to look into securing compensation, but victims were later "astonished" to find his report would never be published due to national security concerns.
Whilst in opposition Sir Keir Starmer wrote to Mr Ganesh assuring victims he would support their campaign for equality of treatment and try to secure the release of the report.
Sir Keir wrote to Mr Ganesh on 20 October 2020 arranging a meeting between Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh, Mr Ganesh and Mr Wayne Gruba OBE, which took place in January 2021.
"During this meeting, Ms Haigh reiterated support and promised they would try to secure the release of the Shawcross Report," Mr Ganesh said.
However, since he became Prime Minister, Mr Ganesh said that Sir Keir has not replied to letters to either him or IRA victims Susanne Dodd, Ihsan Bashir or Sarah Butt.
"It is heartbreaking as it appears he has ignored our letters," Mr Ganesh added.
"I felt very sad that the Prime Minister has not replied to my two letters and did not honour his previous promises whilst he was in opposition to helping the victims and their families in his letter dated 20 October 2020."
Victims from Libya-IRA bombings on the Baltic Exchange in London, Harrods, Manchester, Aldwych, and Enniskillen who attended the ceremony all expressed disappointment with Sir Keir.
Mr Ihsan Bashir, whose brother Inam was killed in the Docklands bomb, said his brother and other victims should not be treated like this.
He had hoped Sir Keir would "bring closure by releasing the Shawcross Report and securing compensation from Libya for all those left severely disabled” but said the government's lack of concern is “disgraceful”.
Mr Paris Pantherm, who was left severely injured in the IRA Aldwych Bus bombing in 1996, said: “Enough is enough”.
He added: “I am now willing to go on hunger strike if that’s what is required to end ambivalence and the insulting absence of humanity and compassion in the UK democracy”.