Victims of a bomb which caused £150 million of damage in London in 1996 say they are heartbroken that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is refusing to honour promises made to them in writing while in opposition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shopkeepers Inam Bashir and John Jeffries were killed by a half-tonne IRA bomb parked outside their newspaper kiosk during rush hour on 9 February 29 years ago.

Over 100 other people were injured – 42 of them severely.

The IRA bomb contained Semtex supplied by Libyan dictator Col Gaddafi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A building near the South Quay Docklands Light Railway in London after a massive rush-hour IRA explosion which killed two people in 1996. Photo by Tony Harris/PA.

Libya has paid substantial compensation to French, German and US victims of the attack.

But UK victims believe secret trade deals between the UK and Libya have frozen them out of equal treatment.

Docklands Victims Association (DVA) President Jonathan Ganesh MBE suffered many permanent injuries.

He and other victims laid floral tributes at the scene of the attack to mark the anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Ganesh DVA lays flowers at the scene of the 1996 Libya-IRA attack on the Docklands area of London which caused some £150m of damage and killed two people.

He said: “Nearly three decades have passed but I'm still haunted by the death of my friends Inam Bashir and John Jeffries. The scarring throughout my body caused by shrapnel is a constant reminder. However, I feel it is essential that we do not forget those victims who have been killed and left severely disabled due to the despicable actions of terrorism.”

In 2019 Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Mr William Shawcross to look into securing compensation, but victims were later "astonished" to find his report would never be published due to national security concerns.

Whilst in opposition Sir Keir Starmer wrote to Mr Ganesh assuring victims he would support their campaign for equality of treatment and try to secure the release of the report.

Sir Keir wrote to Mr Ganesh on 20 October 2020 arranging a meeting between Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh, Mr Ganesh and Mr Wayne Gruba OBE, which took place in January 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Office buildings in London's Docklands, damaged in an IRA bomb blast on 9 February 1996. Photo: PA

"During this meeting, Ms Haigh reiterated support and promised they would try to secure the release of the Shawcross Report," Mr Ganesh said.

However, since he became Prime Minister, Mr Ganesh said that Sir Keir has not replied to letters to either him or IRA victims Susanne Dodd, Ihsan Bashir or Sarah Butt.

"It is heartbreaking as it appears he has ignored our letters," Mr Ganesh added.

"I felt very sad that the Prime Minister has not replied to my two letters and did not honour his previous promises whilst he was in opposition to helping the victims and their families in his letter dated 20 October 2020."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victims from Libya-IRA bombings on the Baltic Exchange in London, Harrods, Manchester, Aldwych, and Enniskillen who attended the ceremony all expressed disappointment with Sir Keir.

Mr Ihsan Bashir, whose brother Inam was killed in the Docklands bomb, said his brother and other victims should not be treated like this.

He had hoped Sir Keir would "bring closure by releasing the Shawcross Report and securing compensation from Libya for all those left severely disabled” but said the government's lack of concern is “disgraceful”.

Mr Paris Pantherm, who was left severely injured in the IRA Aldwych Bus bombing in 1996, said: “Enough is enough”.