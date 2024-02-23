Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High-profile loyalist activist Moore Holmes has added his voice to the call made by others, including the chair of the UUP, for clarity over the incident.

In what was perhaps the most impassioned speech of his career, delivered at a time when he was under incredible pressure over whether to accept the government’s deal to reform Stormont, the DUP leader had told the Commons on January 24 that more than one person had threatened him that day – with the implication being that they were loyalists.

"Today, because of the stirring up that is going on [over the Stormont deal], I was threatened,” Sir Jeffrey had told the House.

"I checked out one of the people who threatened me on the register, and they did not vote at the last election."They cannot even come out to vote for our future in the Union, never mind doing anything about it, yet they are threatening me.”

This led to an outpouring of sympathy from rival politicians in parliament.

The week the PSNI was quoted as saying of the incident: “Inquiries were made, no offences were detected and the investigation has now concluded.”

And in a statement, Sir Jeffrey said: “I thank the police for their investigative efforts.

“A decision was made not to press charges. Those who made the threats now know they are not beyond the reach of the law.

“They cannot threaten people in public life and stay anonymous from the police."

Mr Holmes, one of the chief organisers of anti-Protocol street protests in recent years, said that any threats were “contemptible”.

But he said that the public should be told in more detail exactly what took place.

"For me, it's very straightforward: he should clarify the substance of the threat," said Mr Holmes.

"Police have determined no criminal offence had take place.

"Either something had taken place where there's been some kind of hostile conversation of some kind which doesn't amount to a threat – so he's wrong about that – or it cannot be proven to a threshold which satisfies the police.

"I think the only way to resolve that is for him to be honest and frank about what actually took place.

"And the longer he sort of avoids that, then essentially he's running away from a news story he created, when he chose to take to thre public benches of Westminster and declare this in front of the world.

"Ultimately, this is his story. He sought to tell it at Westminster, where he knew the eyes of the world would be upon him.

"So he has to come forward and clarify that."

Mr Moore is currently working on a survey of loyalist opinion on the next steps regarding the Irish Sea border with his group Let’s Talk Loyalism, and recently handed in thousands of letters to Sir Jeffrey’s office urging the party to remain true to its word on opposing the sea border.

Among those also voicing a view was Jill Macauley, the chairwoman of the UUP, who wrote on Twitter: “Think we all would like to hear Jeffrey clarify what exactly was the basis of his recent ‘I was threatened’ claim.”

The News Letter tonight asked the DUP if it could provide any further details, and is awaiting a response.

SO WHAT DID SIR JEFFREY SAY?

In the House of Commons on January 24, 2024, Sir Jeffrey said:

"Today, because of the stirring up that is going on, I was threatened by those who never put on a uniform and who have not served our country.

"I checked out one of the people who threatened me on the register, and they did not vote at the last election.

"They cannot even come out to vote for our future in the Union, never mind doing anything about it, yet they are threatening me…

"I say this to those who stir up and threaten: the Provisional IRA attacked me in the past, and it did not deflect me from the task that I and my colleagues have to do our jobs and get the best we can for Northern Ireland, and I will not be deflected now. "

Colum Eastwood, SDLP, responded: “I say this very clearly: those people who have threatened him today could not lace his boots, and every single democrat in this House or elsewhere should stand in solidarity with any of us who are being attacked like that.”

Fleur Anderson, Labour, said: “The whole House will be sorry to hear that he has been threatened. Anyone trying to bully him clearly does not know him.”

And Tory NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “The fact that the right honourable gentleman has been threatened for doing the job he should be doing is a disgrace – it is extraordinary. Unfortunately, everyone in this place has to come across such things.