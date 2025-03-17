Health Minister Mike Nesbitt says US trip focused on improving healthcare in Northern Ireland
Mike Nesbitt has concluded his visit to Washington on Monday where he met “key healthcare leaders”. His final engagement was a tour of the George Washington University Hospital.
During the visit, MrNesbitt met senior officials from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), the Global Health Institute at Georgetown University, the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Centre, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), which is an agency within the US Department of Health.
He also met leading healthcare providers, academics and research institutions. The Department of Health said discussions centred on best practice in tackling waiting lists, enhancing mental health services and integrating cutting-edge technology into healthcare delivery.
Speaking at the conclusion of the visit, Minister Nesbitt said: “This visit has been an invaluable opportunity to learn from international leaders in health and social care and to showcase Northern Ireland’s expertise on a global stage. Our health system faces significant challenges, but by engaging with partners in the US, we can explore innovative solutions that will benefit patients and frontline staff alike.”
The Minister also attended a series of engagements as part of the visit, during which he highlighted NI’s potential as a leader in health technology, life sciences and medical research.