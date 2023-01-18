Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation which represents the health service in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, urged ministers to renew pay talks with trade unions in a bid to halt further industrial action.

He suggested waiting lists are likely to remain stubbornly high unless the Government gives the “NHS a fighting chance”.

This comes as trade unions in Northern Ireland prepare to step up their industrial action in the days and weeks ahead.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY JANUARY 18 File photo dated 20/12/2022 of members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital, central London. Continued strike action plus winter pressures are jeopardising the ability of the NHS to break out of a "vicious cycle", a health leader has said. Issue date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

The Unison trade union, alongside members of Nipsa, have been engaged in action short of strike since Monday.

Nipsa members, meanwhile, are due to withdraw the use of their personal vehicles on Friday in a targeted action designed to highlight the mileage rates on offer amid soaring fuel prices that could pose difficulties for those relying on care in the community.

Both unions, alongside members of Unite, are due to stage a one-day strike on January 26.

And Nipsa has now announced further industrial action in February.

A spokesperson for Nipsa said: “At this point in time no offer has been presented to trade unions in Northern Ireland. NIPSA is continuing to campaign for an inflation busting pay offer for all health service staff. In addition NIPSA is fighting to ensure safe staffing levels in the health service and appropriate mileage rates for car users.”

Unite, meanwhile, have set a total of four dates for strike action in the Northern Ireland health service in February – on February 16 ,17, 23, and 24.

The Royal College of Nursing, whose members took strike action last month and are set to do so again today and tomorrow in England, said in a statement on Monday it would decide on a course of action for Northern Ireland in the “coming weeks”.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re now in the sixth week since strike action began and appear no closer to a solution.

“At the same time, the NHS continues to grapple with extreme pressure on its emergency care services and it is having to reschedule operations and outpatient appointments due to the strikes.

“We’ve been saying for weeks that the strike action couldn’t have come at a more difficult time for the NHS, but we hoped a compromise would be reached by now to bring an end to the impasse.

“All the while this continues, the NHS won’t be able to break out of the vicious cycle it’s in.

“NHS leaders know they face huge challenges in responding to the growing demand they are facing, but they need help from the Government in bringing an end to the dispute."