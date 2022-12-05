Health unions to co-ordinate industrial action in Northern Ireland, with strikes to begin next week

Pacemaker Press 05/12/22 Healthcare workers from two of Northern Ireland's biggest unions have begun industrial action in a dispute about pay. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Both trade unions staged industrial action short of a strike on Monday, with a move to strike action set to take place in the coming weeks.

Members of the two unions, including thousands of nurses, hospital porters, carers and other health workers in Northern Ireland, are due to stage a one-day strike on Monday.

Another trade union, the Royal College of Nursing, has announced two strike dates for members across England, Wales and Northern Ireland – December 15 and 20.

In a joint statement on Monday, as their action short-of-strike got underway, a spokesperson for both the Nipsa and Unison unions said they would work together on further action.

"To achieve the best possible outcome for all health service workers, Nipsa and Unison recognise that cooperation between trade unions is essential,” the statement read. “Both unions are committed to working together in all Trusts on our industrial action strategies and ensuring the wider alliance of trade unions across the health service pursues a decent pay rise.

“NIPSA and UNISON together represent members across all areas and professions in the health service in Northern Ireland and will fight for a settlement that meets our call to protect workers against inflation and the cost of living crisis.”

The spokesperson continued: “Patient safety remains very important for health staff who will take industrial action. Discussions have already begun to ensure the employers take the necessary steps to protect patients during the dispute.”

In July an independent pay review body recommended healthcare workers across the NHS should receive a rise of £1,400, but staff in Northern Ireland have not yet received the increase.

The Health Minister at the time, UUP MLA Robin Swann, said he was unable to implement that award due to the absence of a fully functioning Executive at Stormont.

Mr Swann said sign-off by the Executive as a whole would be required to put forward the recommended pay award.

A spokesperson for Nipsa and Unison said: "Health workers in Northern Ireland who have made enormous sacrifices during the Covid pandemic have not even received a 2022/23 pay offer from their employers. Health service wide strike action will take place on Monday, December 12. This is the first strike in the health service since 2019.

“A return to strike action is a reflection of the depth of the crisis in the health service.”

It appears unlikely, however, that the industrial action would have been averted if the pay award recommended in July had been put forward in Northern Ireland.

Industrial action is still set to proceed in England and Wales, where the recommendation has already been implemented.

