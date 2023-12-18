Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is to reconvene representatives from the four parties eligible to form the Northern Ireland Executive at Hillsborough Castle this week.

The Government has offered a lump sum to settle outstanding public sector pay demands and a new fiscal floor for Northern Ireland, but it is dependent on a restored powersharing administration in Belfast.

Northern Ireland’s institutions require the largest unionist and nationalist parties to share power, but the Stormont Assembly and Executive have been effectively collapsed for almost two years amid DUP protest action over unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

On Saturday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told party members the Government needs to provide “much more” in its offer for Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris

However, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane called on Sir Jeffrey to “seize momentum” behind the talks and to return to powersharing.

The Northern Ireland Office said the discussions resuming on Monday will build on last week’s engagements on public finances and ensuring that the Executive is able to “return on a stable footing”.

Officials from the Government and Northern Ireland Civil Service will also support further technical discussions on these issues.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I welcome the constructive discussions we had with the parties over the last week.

“The parties have had time to consider the generous package offered by the Government to support Northern Ireland’s public services in the event that the Executive is restored.