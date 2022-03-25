On the 50th anniversary of Stormont’s collapse ushering in more than a quarter of a century of Direct Rule, a DUP Assemblyman said his party would be putting forward a five-point plan to the electorate aimed at improving lives in Northern Ireland rather than Sinn Fein’s promotion of a “divisive border poll.”

Among the other last minute pieces of legislation that squeezed through the Stormont parliament yesterday just before its dissolution was a Green Party ‘Safe Leave Bill’ which will grant victims and survivors of domestic abuse the legal right to ten days of paid leave from work each year. A bill to exclude pro-life protestors from abortion clinics was also passed last night 55 votes to 29.

North Down Green MLA Rachel Woods welcomed support for the legislation from across the political spectrum.

MLAs rushed to passed laws yesterday before the assembly discolves for the May election. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

She pointed out that it would be the first law of its kind anywhere in the UK or the Republic of Ireland.

“Domestic abuse is a workplace issue, and it is important that measures are in place to support affected workers, including workplace policies, resources, and paid leave,” she said.

The present Assembly passed a law which will make period products freely available for women and girls in schools, colleges and public buildings.

Pat Catney, the SDLP MLA for Lagan Valley, put forward his private members bill which he said was inspired partly by the encouragement of his daughters and granddaughters.

Mr Catney said: “Over the last two years, I have heard heartbreaking stories about young women forced to use toilet paper, cloth and newspaper as an alternative to period products because the cost is so prohibitive. As a father and a grandfather I couldn’t bear the thought of any of our girls going through that.

“This is a huge victory for campaigners and for anyone who has ever struggled to access period products. I hope, as a result of the legislation we have passed today, that no one will have to endure the indignity of period poverty.”

The DUP welcomed a commitment yesterday from the Department of Health to train up more doctors next year.

But Deborah Erkine, DUP MLA for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, said increasing the number of GPs will not be enough to fix the NHS.

She said the DUP’s five-point plan for Northern Ireland, which will be a core element of the party’s election campaign, includes a plan to keep medical graduates going into frontline care remaining in Northern Ireland particularly in the west of the Province.

“Whilst this news is a step in the right direction, it is crucial that it is backed up with a strategic and ambitious funding package. We also need to see a full review of GP terms and conditions to ensure the right skills can be attracted to, and retained in the West,” she added.

Another bill passed on the Assembly’s last day ended the exemption of teachers from the 1988 Fair Employment Order. This act outlaws job discrimination on the grounds of religious belief or political opinion.

School teachers were exempted from the fair employment legislation. Critics said this effectively allowed Board of Governors to discriminate against candidates for teaching jobs on the basis of their faith or community identity.

Before retiring from the Assembly Alliance East Belfast MLA Chris Lyttle persuaded the Stormont parliament to pass legislation ending the exclusion of teachers from fair employment law.

Mr Lyttle said it had been a “good day for equality and fairness.”

Integrated Education campaigners welcomed the support for the bill.

Tina Merron, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund, said the bill “allows the ending of discriminatory employment practices in teaching.”

As the Assembly concluded the first shots in the forthcoming election battle echoed across parliament buildings with the DUP’s Peter Weir stressing that his party would be concentrating on a five-point practical programme to improve people’s lives while Sinn Fein remained focussed on a “divisive border poll.”

Mr Weir added: “Now is not the time for more division and uncertainty.”

