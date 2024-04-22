‘Hero’ delivery driver who intervened in Dublin attack to run as councillor
Caio Benicio, who won praise for his actions from Senator Mary Fitzpatrick, announced on Sunday that he will be running as a Fianna Fail candidate for Dublin North Inner City.
Three children and a creche worker were injured in the attack in Parnell Square East on November 23 last year.
The incident happened before a riot in the city later that evening.
Speaking at the Fianna Fail 1916 Commemoration at Arbour Hill on Sunday, Mr Benicio said his priorities will be road safety and immigration.
He said he will “be a voice” for immigrants and those working in the gig economy.
“My motivation is I want to carry on helping people and this is where you have the power to really help people,” he said.
Hundreds of thousands of euro were raised through a GoFundMe appeal for Mr Benicio following the attack.
He added: “People were so kind to me and I think I have to pay them back and this is the way I think I can help most.”
Tanaiste and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he was “delighted” that Mr Benicio will contest the election.
He said: “Caio wants to play a greater role in his community and I think he will make a very fine public representative.”
Ms Fitzpatrick said Mr Benicio is making his life in East Wall in Dublin and has a “lived experience” of working in the city.
She said: “He understands the city and has a background of running his own business in Brazil.”
Mr Benicio, who formerly ran a cafe in Brazil, said politics is “where you have the power to make a difference”.
He said the Fianna Fail party’s policies match his political views.
Fianna Fail will also run Isabell Oliveira and Anne Marie Connolly in the constituency.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.