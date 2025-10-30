'He’s every entitlement to go': DUP leader Gavin Robinson defends Paul Givan’s trip to Israel as the ‘right thing’ to do, visiting a country which has been 'under the cosh of terrorists who want to see its extinction'

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has backed the decision of his party colleague and Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan to visit Israel.

Mr Givan travelled with a group of unionist MLAs after an invitation by the government of Israel for an official visit as part of a delegation of representatives from Northern Ireland.

During the trip Mr Givan visited a school in Jerusalem.

The Department of Education said he afterwards asked that it be highlighted on its social media channels.

Teachers’ unions have expressed concerns, with the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council claiming the department’s promotion of the school visit is an “overtly political and divisive act” and urging the post be deleted.

Rival politicians have questioned whether it was appropriate to visit Israel at time when the country is facing international criticism for the conduct of its military offensive in Gaza.

On Wednesday, SDLP leader of the opposition Matthew O’Toole said they will use all means at Stormont to demand answers from the minister.

He said he has written to the head of the Civil Service and the permanent secretary at the Department of Education to establish what role the civil service played in the trip and whether the Northern Ireland Civil Service Code of Ethics has been compromised.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has said he intends to submit a motion of no confidence in Mr Givan at the Assembly.

A screengrab from a video taken this week of the DUP's Paul Givan at the site of the Hamas terrorist attack on the Nova music festival in October 2023

Mr Robinson rejected any suggestion that Mr Givan’s visit was a mistake.

“No, he’s every entitlement to go to Israel,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

“And he’s there with colleagues. He received an invitation, like many others did, and he chose to go. I’m pleased we have a party delegation there. There have been a number of visits that they have found incredibly interesting, educational. They are benefiting from it.”

Asked about Israel’s actions in Gaza, Mr Robinson responded: “Israel, as a country, for decades has been under the cosh of terrorists who want to see its extinction.

“One thousand 200 people were slaughtered on October 7 two years ago and Israel has responded.

