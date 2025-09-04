Hilary Benn promotes 'practical approach' to UK-EU relationship, as Murphy Review published

NI Secretary Hilary Benn, visited Wilson’s Country, a potato packing and processing business in Portadown.

​The Secretary of State says a “practical approach” to the United Kingdom’s relationship with the EU is vital, as negotiations with Brussels on a deal which could smooth the Irish Sea border trade friction loom.

​Hilary Benn’s comments come as the government seeks to highlight “the benefits that businesses will see” from a new UK-EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement.

In a recent speech the Minister for the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds outlined the Government's priorities for the next phase of negotiations with the European Union – in which it plans to “improve” the Brexit deal, which it says has been holding back UK businesses and restricting economic growth.

The NI Secretary’s comments came as the Murphy Review into the Windsor Framework was published. It did not call for any fundamental changes to the deal, while the government pursues closer regulatory alignment with the EU.

Mr Benn visited Wilson’s Country Potato Farm in Portadown on Thursday. He said the visit “has shown exactly why a practical approach to our relationship with the EU is so vital”.

The Labour minister said: “They couldn’t have been clearer about the need for a new deal on food and drink.

“Businesses like this are the backbone of Northern Ireland’s economy, and once finalised, our SPS agreement will cut red tape, give these businesses the certainty they need to thrive, and help to further protect the UK internal market.

“This isn’t just about trade, it’s about making life easier for people and businesses across Northern Ireland”, he said. The government argues that its proposed deals with the EU – which have yet to be agreed – will make it easier to move goods across the Irish Sea, “ensuring that Northern Ireland can continue to enjoy the same products as the rest of the UK”.

However, the structures of the Windsor Framework will remain in place, meaning that Northern Ireland will still be considered as part of the EU single market for goods.