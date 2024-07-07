Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Hilary Benn has reiterated his view that there are no grounds for a border poll – just days after unionism edged ahead of nationalism in votes cast in the UK general election.

After the general election, nationalists hold one more seat than unionists with Sinn Fein becoming the largest party with seven Westminster seats, after the unionist electorate returned three parties and an independent after years of DUP dominance in London.

Mary Lou McDonald used the results to urge new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to “embrace the right of Irish self-determination and constitutional change toward Irish reunification”.

However, Sir Keir has previously stated that the issue of a united Ireland is not on his horizon – and the new Secretary of State has told the News Letter that he won’t be introducing new criteria for the calling of a vote, something nationalists have asked for.

Hilary Benn speaks with a market trader during a visit to St George's Market in Belfast on Sunday. He said "there is no evidence" that the grounds for a border poll have been met. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

​Speaking to the media in Belfast yesterday on his first visit to the province since the election, the new Northern Ireland secretary said that the criteria for an all Ireland referendum in the Good Friday Agreement were clear.

Mr Benn said: “It is when the secretary of state, whoever he or she is at that time, comes to the view that in the event that if a border poll was held, the people of Northern Ireland would vote for a united Ireland. Now, there is no evidence that that condition has been met.”

Mr Benn then made a significant addition to his remarks by also stating that he would not set out further criteria for a border poll. This call has been made by a growing number of political voices and even pundits, and there has been talk of possible legal action to set out the exact circumstances in which a poll would be called.

The NI secretary said: “I said previously I am not going to set out further criteria because there is the one criteria. It speaks for itself. I think it is off into the distance myself, because of what I have seen about opinion here in Northern Ireland at the moment.”

These remarks come as the Taoiseach Simon Harris said that he too sees no grounds for a border poll, saying the matter “doesn’t arise today” (see opposite).

While Sinn Fein have repeatedly called for a border poll, or at least steps in that direction, the SDLP have been much more cautious acknowledging during the campaign that that point has not been reached. The election leaves only seven of Northern Ireland’s eighteen MPs calling for a vote sooner rather than later.

The Labour landslide in Great Britain has also pushed the question of Scottish independence onto the back burner after the party decimated the once dominant Scottish Nationalists. The SNP is left with just nine seats – losing 39 in total.

The party has been clear that it does not intend to re-open the question of Scotland’s future within the UK.

Meanwhile, Mr Benn said that Stormont will have to look at raising its own revenue to help deal with public sector budget pressures. He said Stormont has historically “not been as good as it might be in income generation”.

He also said that a priority had to be given to ensuring that the current budget was being used in the most effective way, adding there is an urgent need for public sector reform.