Hilary Benn rejects preferred unionist sea border solution as 'magical thinking'

The Secretary of State has rubbished mutual enforcement as a solution to the Irish Sea border branding it “magical thinking” – as he defends the Windsor Framework as a “big step forward” and praises the DUP’s efforts on its Safeguarding the Union deal.

It means he is now in the position of praising the DUP’s previous policy on the sea border – but rubbishing its current one.

Hilary Benn says the current arrangements address “the central question that arose from the EU referendum” – how to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic. He said that while the original Northern Ireland protocol was “unworkable and damaging” – Rishi Sunak’s deal with the EU had made significant process.

That’s despite the fundamentals – Northern Ireland remaining under swathes of EU law and the associated trade friction with the rest of the UK – remaining the same.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn at the Ulster University in Belfast where he made a keynote speech marking the first anniversary of the restoration of the Stormont Executive. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

All three unionist parties at Stormont favour the current trade arrangements being scrapped and replaced with a form of mutual enforcement – which they say would remove the need for physical checks on goods moving within the United Kingdom, as well as keeping the land border with the Republic of Ireland open.

But the Labour minister told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday that suggestions of mutual enforcement were “magical thinking”.

He added: “it isn’t going to work on the basis of mutual enforcement. You have to have an arrangement that gives both countries confidence that goods coming into their jurisdiction are going to meet the rules that country has set for itself, or in the case of the European Union, the EU has set. The Windsor Framework really was a big step forward.

“I stood in the House of Commons as a backbench MP, I praised the then-government for the negotiation of the Windsor Framework, I voted for it enthusiastically, because I really did believe it was an important step forward. And when we see progress, we should acknowledge it, take advantage of it and make it work”.

Mr Benn also accused supporters of Brexit of not wanting to think about or contemplate how else the border could be kept open between two countries with two separate systems.

In a speech in Ulster University, the Secretary of State also praised the work of the DUP – and accused their critics of demanding “the impossible from the sidelines”. He said that “through painstaking months, the Democratic Unionist Party worked through the remaining issues to secure some important new commitments in the Safeguarding the Union Command Paper”.

The deal was struck between the party and the last government a year ago, and provided the basis for the return of power-sharing at Stormont. While it did not alter the Windsor Framework, it created additional structures which aim to smooth the implementation of the deal and iron out trade friction caused by it.

Mr Benn said the DUP “engaged in the detail and achieved changes for their constituents when it might have been politically safer or easier to demand the impossible from the sidelines. Some others did take that latter path - I would say with absolutely no benefit to anyone that they represented.

“So, I commend the role that the leader of the DUP, Gavin Robinson, and the now deputy First Minister, played in that process - and for the courage and commitment to Northern Ireland that they demonstrated in leading their party back into the Executive. And for my part, let me say that I am committed to continuing to work in good faith to implement the basis on which devolution was restored”.

The News Letter asked Mr Benn if he committed to implementing the outstanding commitments in the Safeguarding the Union command paper in full.

“We are working very hard to get on with implementing commitments in Safeguarding the Union. Many of them as you know have already been implemented, others are work in progress and some of them depend on the continuing discussions we have with the EU which is why negotiating an SPS and a veterinary agreement will be so important to resolving some of the issues that have arisen with the movement of plant and animal products”, he said.

The Secretary of State said the government had made “good progress” on:

- putting an Independent Monitoring Panel in place to report on the new Internal Market Guarantee

- requiring every public authority implementing the Windsor Framework to look to statutory guidance on the importance of Northern Ireland’s place in the Union in discharging their duties

- every Government department setting out the impact of major regulatory changes on the functioning of the UK’s internal market, including Northern Ireland.

- establishing an Independent Review recognising that the democratic vote to continue the Framework’s application was not supported by Unionist MLAs

- setting up new working groups on Veterinary Medicines and horticulture

- the imminent establishment of Intertrade UK.