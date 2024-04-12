Hilary Benn rules out new border poll criteria - saying its a matter of political judgement for the UK government

Shadow NI secretary Hilary Benn was in Northern Ireland this week, picture here with interim DUP leader Gavin Robinson.

Hilary Benn also said that there is “no evidence at all” that a majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote to leave the United Kingdom.

Asked on BBC’s The View programme if he would clarify the criteria for calling a vote, the Labour Shadow Secretary of State said: “No. Because there is a criterion already. It is written in the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement… it says a border poll shall be called by the Secretary of State when he or she is of the view that in the event a poll took place a majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote for a united Ireland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationalists have argued for ‘clearer’ criteria for how a poll should be called.

Mr Benn said: "In the end it is a political judgement by the Secretary of State. Now the people who wrote the Belfast Good Friday Agreement debated long and hard. And every word, every sentence, every paragraph was carefully considered”.

He said negotiators in 1998 had come to the conclusion of the current system – and argued that “as Kier Starmer said it’s not even on the horizon at the moment because in so far as there are indications of what public opinion is in Northern Ireland there is no evidence at all that there would be a majority. So that is for the future. But it is a political judgement”.

The Labour MP said the alternative is for someone to say “it’s going to be based on five polls, over four months by three reputable companies showing a lead of x percent over what period. You cannot take a decision on that basis because – apart from anything else – people will then focus on ‘well how can we shape the polls that are going to be called upon’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a political judgement. It is very clear there is one criterion and when the moment comes – if and when and as it comes – a Secretary of State whoever it is will know the responsibility that rests upon them”.

Asked by Mark Carruthers if he considered himself a unionist, Mr Benn said: “Well I am not advocating for a united Ireland. The Labour Party is not advocating for a united Ireland”.

He said another part of the Good Friday Agreement was that it is for the people of Northern Ireland to take the decision for themselves “without impediment. No hindrance. And then it is for the people of the Republic at the same time to decide whether they want to do that”.

Despite repeated questioning, Mr Benn would not commit to describing himself as a unionist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Benn also said Northern Ireland has been underfunded – and politicians here “have taken one decision, to raise the rates a bit. That will raise, as I understand it £31m this year and £31m next year. And they have got the agreement of the government in the discussions that have taken place subsequent to the Executive being established to do that over 2 years – so they’re part of the way towards the £113m that the government said it wanted to attach as a condition to the £3.3bn settlement”.

He said they hadn’t met the government’s target, but said they will take a little longer to produce the fiscal sustainability plan – and that he accepted the Executive’s argument that to do that by May was too quick – and the government accept that.