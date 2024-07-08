Hilary Benn won’t say if the new UK government will stand up to Dublin on its legacy legal action against Britain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Northern Ireland secretary has avoided answering a question about why he and Keir Starmer are gushing about relations with Dublin when they are being sued.

The News Letter asked Mr Benn, who was in Belfast yesterday, (see video) about his and the prime minister’s emphasis on their determination to reset relations with the Republic of Ireland, which is taking a legal action against the UK on legacy.

Dublin at the weekend refused yet again to drop the case, even though the new Labour administration is determined to drop the legacy act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We asked if this meant the new government in London thinks that the UK deserved to be sued by Ireland, a state which refused to extradite IRA terrorists during the Troubles (102 out of 110 requests denied). No suggested legacy structure proposed to examine that refusal, and its impact: hundreds of people, many along the border, murdered at the hands of killers who fled south of the border.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn speaks to the media in rain outside Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Sunday. The News Letter asked whether there would now be no pushback against Ireland at all. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The News Letter noted that Mr Benn (pictured) kept saying that all the parties agree on legacy, but we pointed out that unionists do not agree with Sinn Fein on that.

We further asked Mr Benn about the feeling that the legacy has been unbalanced against the security forces. Was there now going to be no push back at all against Ireland or was this dispute all the fault of the former Tory government?

Mr Benn gave a long answer but did not answer our question directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did refer to a soldier who had been “murdered” by the IRA in front of his fiancee, whose family also opposed the legacy act.

The Taoiseach Simon Harris yesterday declined to say that Ireland would drop its inter-state legacy action against the UK over the legacy act, which offers immunity from prosecution for historic killings in certain situations.

He said: “Well, no, I think we need to take this step by step.”​

The News Letter asked Mr Benn: “Secretary of state, the prime minister and you keep emphasising about resetting relations with the Republic of Ireland government. They’re taking a legal action against your country. You are now in government. Did you think they were right, maybe because you agree with them on legacy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second thing is you keep saying all the parties agree on legacy but unionists don’t agree with Sinn Fein and there’s a widespread feeling that the legacy process is unbalanced and that the security forces, for whom you are secretary of state, have suffered. Is there going to be no push back at all against Ireland? Or is it all the fault of the former government?”

Mr Benn answered: “Well the decision on bringing the inter-state action was a decision of the Irish government and that is for them to take. You’ve heard me express today and previously the decisions that we have now as a government of the legacy act.

“What I said was the legacy act doesn’t have the support of all the parties in Northern Ireland and that is without doubt.

“And I also said I will try and reach a consensus but I’m not going to stand before you and say that everyone will necessarily agree with all of the elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But having met many victims’ families and the very first visit I made to NI as shadow secretary of state was to WAVE [victims’ group] and I was there for about two hours and listened to the stories of families who were there and this whole process must be about trying to bring comfort and closure in so far as it’s possible and information for families, and you can’t do that with a system based on legislation that doesn’t have support here in Northern Ireland.

“That would be the key point that I’d make but I’m also pragmatic.

“By now the commission [ICRIR] has been established and it has certain powers and I very much welcome the way in which Sir Declan Morgan has approached this.

“His willingness for example to have this enhanced inquisitorial procedure which would be hearings within the framework of the commission, a bit like an inquest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I think there is an opportunity. In the end the commission will have to prove its worth to families because they will be the judge of whatever system is in place where it gives them what they’re looking for.

“As far as the armed forces are concerned when I met the family of a British soldier who was murdered by the IRA while sitting on a coach in Belfast with his fiancee, and his mother was very opposed to the legacy act because she didn’t feel this was going to give her justice and information about what happened to her son.

“So there are a range of views but I am committed to working with all parties because that’s not what happened when the legacy act was introduced in the last parliament.”

On Sky News’ ‘Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips’ show, Mr Harris was asked if he would scrap the legal case. “I welcome the commitment that the British government has now given in relation to legacy, and let’s see where that brings us in the time ahead.”