Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have made four arrests as some 400 pro-Palestinian supporters protested a visit by Hillary Clinton to Queens University Belfast this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to one eyewitness, protestors were arrested by police when they tried to force their way onto the front lawn of the university with a large Palestinian flag.

QUB academic staff member Brian Kelly told the News Letter that some 400 protestors were objecting to Clinton's visit because in their view she was supportive of the current US government policy on Israel's conduct in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that after the arrests there was significant physical pushing between protestors and the sizable police presence as the arrested protestors were being taken away.

"There was a large turnout from students and staff and other people around the city - maybe 400 people at its peak,” he told the News Letter.

Hillary was supposed to speak at the Whitla Hall and US special envoy Joe Kennedy was supposed to speak at Mandela Hall.

The protest was entirely focussed on Clinton, he said, with the Joe Kennedy event being coincidental in timing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kelly had heard unconfirmed reports that the Joe Kennedy event was cancelled due to security concerns and that Hilary's event was delayed due to the noise from protestors.

Police detain protesters who have gathered outside Queen's University Belfast, during a visit from Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, Queen's University Belfast Chancellor, who is attending a Young Enterprise event at the University. Picture date: Thursday November 14, 2024. PA Photo.

"A section of the protest attempted to go onto the lawn of the university but the campus had been blocked off for the past few days. I think their intention was to unfurl a Palestinian flag.

"There was a big police presence and they arrested a couple of people.

"A major confrontation took place when they took some of the protestors out to a police van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a lot of pushing and shoving and University Road was blocked for a few minutes.

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, Queen's University Belfast Chancellor, arriving at a Young Enterprise event at the University. Picture date: Thursday November 14, 2024. PA Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"I know because I was caught up in it - the police were extremely aggressive in trying to clear the road."

He believes a number of students and others were injured.

The protest was focussed on Hillary Clinton, he said.

"Clinton is Chancellor of the university so I think students and staff from the QUB Palestine Assembly object to that."

A pro-Palestinian protest outside Queen's University Belfast, during a visit from Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

In many people's views she has offered “a rationale” for Israel's war in Gaza, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And also she has a long record in the Middle East and supported the Iraq war, for example."

The PSNI said it arrested four men following public order offences in the University Road area of south Belfast.

"The men were arrested on suspicion of numerous offences and remain in police custody at this time,” police said. “Officers will remain in the south Belfast area this evening and a full robust investigation will follow in due course.”

In a statement, QUB said it is "committed to freedom of expression, the right to hold a range of views and the right to a peaceful protest".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: "Whilst we recognise and support any individual or group’s right to protest this must be conducted in a peaceful and respectful manner and [we] are disappointed at the action of this small number of protestors and condemn their behaviour."

"Today’s protest coincided with the final day of a three day international conference, the Global Innovation Summit, which brought together political, industry and academic leaders to discuss pressing issues around economic inclusion and sustainability facing our world.

"The conference itself provided a platform for people to discuss and debate different views constructively on current global issues. Queen's is committed to providing an open and safe space to have difficult conversations.

"Queen's University has led the way in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East through calling for a ceasefire, providing scholarships for Palestinian students and divestment policies and has responded positively to the concerns of our University population where appropriate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad