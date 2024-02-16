Historically important parliamentary records from Belfast going under the hammer

Northern Ireland Parliament debates volumes - Ross's Auctions

The books cover the turbulent period of the early 1920s as the War of Independence drew to a close in the south, followed by the Irish civil war and sectarian tensions and violence in Northern Ireland.

The first of the 13 volumes covers the initial sittings at Belfast City Hall before the legislature moved to the Presbyterian Church's Assembly's College, and eventually the purpose built Parliament Buildings at Stormont.

Online bidding for Lot 5 – the ‘Official Report of Debates: Parliament of Northern Ireland 1921-1937’ – is expected to end around 7pm on February 22.

Described as being “hard back with cloth cover” and “embossed print on spines,” the records have an estimated sale price of £1,000 to £1,500.

The first sitting at the city hall in Belfast was on June 7, 1921. The list of elected members included Sinn Fein’s Eamon de Valera, Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith, as well as Northern Ireland’s first prime minister Sir James Craig.

De Valera had been elected as one of the Down representatives, Collins was returned for Armagh and Griffith for Fermanagh & Tyrone, while also holding seats in the Dáil.

Along with Sir James Craig, other prominent unionists elected included Sir Dawson Bates, Sir Crawford McCullagh and JM Andrews.

Condition is described as “generally fair to good”.