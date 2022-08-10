‘Holistic and inclusive’: Northern Ireland Office Wilton Park report so full of ‘lazy jargon’ it makes you ‘lose the will to live’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is titled “A more confident and inclusive Northern Ireland”, and is about a conference which took place in England involving delegates from Northern Ireland.

The Plain English Campaign called it simply “terrible” whilst the TaxPayers’ Alliance dubbed it “worthy waffle” – adding that the conference itself should not have enjoyed public funding.

The story begins last Wednesday, when the NIO issued the report to the press on the understanding that it was embargoed (that is, not to be published) until the following day, August 4.

Wilton Park in the South Downs National Park

This in itself was odd, since it turned out the conference actually took place in June, and the report was compiled in July.

In summary, the report was about a three-day gathering involving 42 participants run by the NIO and something called “Wilton Park”.

This is an agency within the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, and is based in a stately home in the South Downs National Park in West Sussex.

The report says the aim of the conference was “facilitating a discussion between a wide range of academic, public policy, and third sector voices, including young people from Northern Ireland”.

Wilton Park's conference room

This was accomplished “through open and constructive dialogue” and “all the conversations took a holistic view”.

The word “inclusive” or its variants appears some 32 times in the 10-page report, which ends with a list of recommendations including:

• “Use of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement to promote the success of NI and to the world, to nurture a culture of empathy and humanity and to reignite the spirit of optimism for an inclusive future”;

• “Continued and sustained integration in all aspects of society through social interaction and dialogue”;

Wilton Park's common room

• And “the inclusion and promotion of children and young people from all backgrounds within the political, business, and civic decision-making process”.

‘WAFFLE-FILLED TALKING SHOP’:

Wilton Park has been around for decades and James Roberts, political director of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, pointed to its 2020/21 accounts, showing operating expenditure of £6.6m for the year.

It received a roughly £3.4m grant to keep it going throughout the Covid lockdowns.

“This seems to be just the sort of worthy waffle that Wilton Park has become known for,” Mr Roberts said of the conference report.

“Taxpayers are keen to see action on important issues, but are sick of topping up this talking shop.

“With the tax burden at a 70 year high, cash should not be wasted on lavish quangos with few tangible results, like Wilton Park.”

Lee Monks of the Plain English Campaign, a group which has railed againt official “gobbledegook” since 1979, said of the report: “After a quick read of the first part of this, I lost the will to live and decided against reading further.

“It’s not good, and is another in a long line of lazy, jargonistic, self-delighted pieces that serve nobody but the author.

“The use of the word ‘holistic’ typifies the document.

“Terrible.”

‘SOFT SKILL EMPATHY EMPOWERMENT’:

The most tangible recommendations in the report are:

• The “creation of youth boards” (though what exactly these are is not explained) and “board room apprenticeships and children’s champions to include the views of young people in economic and social policy”;

• The “implementation of an ambitious early year’s strategy” (sic);

The “teaching and inclusion of empathy within the education curriculum”;

• And, the most concrete idea of all, the “establishment of an entrepreneurial loan for young people that provides for innovation and parity with university student loans”.

The report concludes by saying the “empowerment of [NI’s] young people with the soft skills of empathy, resilience and a sense of entrepreneurialism will develop the capacity within society to support integration, economic prosperity, and stability”.

It adds: “The Conference was ambitious for the 25th anniversary of the B/GFA and regarded it as providing a near-term opportunity to not only reflect on the progress made in NI, but to outline where it is going.

“As well as sharing its success story with the world, the Conference considered this to be a moment to invest in young people and make them part of the conversation.”

The NIO was asked how delegates were chosen for the conference but did not answer.

It was also asked why it had embargoed details of a conference which had already taken place several weeks prior.

It likewise did not answer this.

Instead it said: “The Wilton Park conference brought together a variety of academic, public policy, and third sector voices to consider how to work together to achieve a more confident and inclusive Northern Ireland.

“A broad range of factors were under consideration, including skills, education, the economy and social integration. The NIO will continue to engage across all sections of society in its work going forward.”

POST-SCRIPT:

Here, in full, is the announcement issued by the NIO about the conference and the report:

Youth-focused recommendations published following first-of-its-kind conference on achieving a more confident and inclusive Northern Ireland, looking forward to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement’s 25th anniversary.

Conference highlighted importance of supporting a culture of empathy, continued and sustained integration in all aspects of society, and entrepreneurial ambition to achieve a brighter future for Northern Ireland’s young people.

Participants agreed that the public, third and private sectors should better involve young people in decision making, so they have a greater say in Northern Ireland’s future.

Wilton Park today published a report reflecting on the open and constructive dialogue between participants at a special conference on a more confident and inclusive Northern Ireland, held in partnership with the Northern Ireland Office and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The conference was convened looking ahead to the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in April 2023. It brought together young people with politicians and representatives from the public sector, academia, peace-building organisations, and youth workers to consider the conditions needed to build a fair, prosperous and vibrant future for all.

Participants reflected on the extraordinary transformation Northern Ireland has undergone over the last quarter century, and shared ideas on how Northern Ireland can reach its potential, with a focus on the role of young people.

These ideas included:

Ensuring that children and young people from all backgrounds are included in decision-making processes - participants also called on business and civic society to be more proactive in their youth engagement.

Longer-term investments and improvements in education, in particular to support greater integration through education.

Developing empathy skills, including via the education and skills system to support a more stable and just society.

Work to attain a more confident and inclusive society is something that begins in very early stages of life, and can be supported by early years interventions.

Instilling a sense of entrepreneurial ambition within young people would retain talent and support Northern Ireland’s future economic prosperity.

Looking forward, the conference concluded that the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement’s upcoming 25th anniversary presents a strong opportunity to share Northern Ireland’s success story with the world - with a particular focus on promoting its innovative economy, cultural prowess and creativity, and areas of natural beauty.

Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Conor Burns, who attended the conference, said:

“This report really captures the positive and uplifting discussions that were had at Wilton Park.

“Bringing together young voices and decision makers is so crucial in political debate, and I was inspired to hear fresh thinking to help us achieve a more confident and inclusive Northern Ireland with long-term peace and prosperity.

“As we move closer to the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, it is more important than ever to encourage individuals from all walks of life to engage in dialogue so that we may build an even brighter future.”