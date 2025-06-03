Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEARA) Minister Andrew Muir

Northern Ireland's agriculture minister has slammed "vile homophobic, racist and misogynistic" comments on social media in opposition to his department's proposed Nutrients Action Programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Muir was pressed to abandon the proposed plan for 2026-29 which is currently out for consultation during questions for his department in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He was warned the proposals, aimed at improving water quality and the wider environment by reducing and preventing pollution caused or induced by nutrients from agricultural sources, could destroy the farming industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opponents to the plan have argued that the measures currently proposed could devastate agriculture, reduce livestock numbers and undermine food security.

They have called on Mr Muir to bring forward a policy based on genuine partnership rather than punitive policies which risk the viability of the agricultural industry.

A petition set up by DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen calling for the plan to be scrapped had been signed by more than 1,800 people by Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Muir told MLAs there is a requirement arising from the Lough Neagh Action Plan and also the Environmental Improvement Plan to review the Nutrients Action Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it is about ensuring both financial and environmental sustainability, and emphasised they are currently undertaking a consultation on draft proposals, and that no final decisions have been taken.

He said he had had a challenging but constructive engagement with the Ulster Farmers Union that morning.

Mr Muir also expressed concern that there is "a lot of misinformation" around the proposals, and said the social media commentary around the plan in recent weeks has been "disgraceful".

"There's been misogynistic comments against officials in my department," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been racist comments in relation to people that we are very, very fortunate to have working within our agri-food sector.

"And not for a very long time have I seen such vile homophobic comments about myself. I am a gay man, and I am proud to be a gay man, and it has no relevance whatsoever to the Nutrients Action Programme nor my ability to do this job."

The consultation on the revised Nutrients Action Programme 2026-2029 is set to continue to July 24 2025.

During questions in the Assembly on Tuesday, DUP MLA Alan Robinson made Mr Muir aware of the petition, and also said more than 1,000 people attended a consultation event last week and "roundly rejected" the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He urged the minister to listen, and urged him to scrap the proposals and go back to the drawing board.

Mr Muir responded: "I think it's important to say that they're draft proposals and its a public consultation, and I think people should have the opportunity to have their say."